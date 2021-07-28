Range of cool, fun and quirky campers are available to rent for staycations starting from under £100 a night

PaulCamper would also like owners to join them

Brits are getting adventurous with staycation accommodation and with more people looking for unique places to spend the night, PaulCamper, Europe’s largest online platform for motorhome and campervan sharing, has unveiled a selection of cool and quirky motorhome and campervan options available for rent from under £100 a night sleeping four.

Megalodon – pick up in Bournemouth – from £130 a night sleeping 6 Megalodon is inspired by the Jurassic Coast and this beautifully eclectic campervan packs a robust punch on the outside with his rugged adventurer looks, and a chilled out inside packed with comfy sofas and a huge Super king-sized bed! With a hot water shower, a fully equipped kitchen including fridge and gas hob as well as an optional outdoor BBQ set up, you’ll have an absolute dream of a coastal campervan holiday. She even has a fossil museum inside with a genuine Megalodon sharks tooth!! https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-campervan/bournemouth/megalodon-43123/

Nelly – pick up in Bedford – from £92 a night sleeping 4 Nelly is the perfect camper for a hippie Thelma Louise experience! This pink and purple elephant themed van is a real ladies chill out van with all the accessories you could wish for. Great for a girls trip away! https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-campervan/bedford/nelly-38476/

Titan – based in Bedford – from £110 a night sleeping 3 Titan is a great little campervan designed with a lot of thought for the family. It is kitted out with a roof rack for the Kayaks and a great rock and roll bed with blue mood lighting. Great for offgrid living or campsites https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-campervan/bedford/titan-37947/

The Colonel – pick up in Banbury – from £85 a night sleeping 4 This VWT25 has all you could wish for from a retro VW campervan experience including a cool interior with loads of space and a map for the floor. https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-campervan/banbury/the-colonel-43406/

Big Blue – pick up in in Bristol – from £80 a night sleeping 2 This ford transit is beautifully converted for any couple wishing to get away from it all with the perfect bed with a view to match. Sleeping is great with a fixed full size double mattress – no need to spend hours putting it up and down just jump in whenever you want. https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-campervan/bristol/big-blue-43496/

Keith – pick up in Belper – from £150 a night sleeping 3 The perfect mega van for motorsports enthusiasts, cyclists or anyone with a hobby with a lot of kit! This unique extra VW crafter was commissioned by Keith Flint of The Prodigy for his race team Traction Control Racing. The PaulCamper owner Andrew has embraced this legacy adding extra little touches to really make this van stand out from the rest. https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-campervan/belper/keith-39251/

Blue Belle – pick up in Wellington – from £105 a night sleeping 3 Blue Belle is an Overland prepared defender 110 TD5 so renters can choose to go ‘off-grid’ with the leisure battery or there is an electric hook up for stopping stop over at campsites. Driving a defender is an unforgettable experience – not just about the destination but the journey! She loves country lanes but will comfortably cruise on the motorway. Be prepared for the attention she attracts as other drivers wave and passers-by will chat about her. https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-campervan/wellington/blue-belle-41244/

Shackleton, pick up in Inverness – from £130 a night sleeping 4 This brand-new Nissan Navara Tekna with roof top tent and full camping kit, – including portable inflatable ground tents is a complete overland safari conversion. Stuffed with everything you need for a trip in the Scottish Highlands. https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-campervan/inverness/shackleton-39903/

Beautifulescape – pick up in London – from £140 a night sleeping 5 Beautifulescape is a newly converted luxury Toyota Alphard pop-top camper with a luxurious interior. The van is automatic, engine noise is at a whisper and the ride is very smooth. The beauty of the vehicle is because of the solar panel and the compressor-type fridge you won’t ever run out of power – perfect for wild camping or pitching on non-electric pitches. https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-campervan/london/beautifulescape-38300/

Colin – pick up in Telford – from £90 a night sleeping 5 This VW T5 Transporter conversion boasts a fantastic orange exterior and an equally cool interior. You certainly won’t be missed in Colin!https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-campervan/telford/colin-45463/

PaulCamper has a range of other campervans and motorhomes. To browse the full collection or to book a camper visit https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-campervan/

PaulCamper is also encouraging campervan and motorhome owners to consider joining them. Listing your vehicle with PaulCamper couldn’t be easier as it can all be done on-line in a few simple steps. The owner decides the price, and there’s a team of experts on hand, should you need them, to assist you along the way and to help perfect the perfect profile. The owner is paid on the first day of the rental and when renting your Campervan out with PaulCamper it is fully insured via Allianz. If you’re looking for extra earning potential, and your motorhome or campervan is sitting in a garage or on a drive, unused, PaulCamper could just be the answer. To rent out their camper, owners should visit

https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-out-campervan/ and select list your campervan.

