Have you planned a weekend getaway to Swanage? You’ve made a fantastic choice as this little seaside town is home to so many hidden gems that you’ll surely want to visit over and over. An increasing number of people are getting to know about Swanage and its several natural attractions. To ensure that you’ll have the perfect weekend trip, it’s recommended to learn the best time of year to visit this quaint town.

Swanage weather and climate

First, it’s essential to learn about what Swanage weather is like and how it compares to the rest of the UK. You should understand that the Jurassic Coast enjoys four clearly defined seasons. Late spring and summer are usually the busiest. This doesn’t come as a surprise, considering that plenty of tourists go to Swanage to enjoy its sandy beaches. The warm weather arrives in spring and summer, with sunny days reaching a temperature of 22 degrees Celsius or higher. Needless to say, the beach crowds swell rapidly at this time.

Being in the UK, however, don’t forget that a bright and sunny day can quickly turn sour, as is typical in different parts of the country. Generally, though, it’s still a good idea to plan your vacation around spring or summertime because even if a cloudy sky arrives, it usually gets blown away by the sea breeze, making way for the clear blue skies once more.

September is also a busy month in Swanage. This can still be a warm and sunny month in Swanage, which means it’s the perfect time to explore the different parts of town. Many tourists also visit the town in September because it’s relatively quiet compared to July and August.

Autumn and Winter in Swanage are colder, but the town still has plenty to offer – especially for couples who want to cosy up by log fires after long beach walks.

Swanage Festivals

You should also take note of the different festivals held in Swanage. From March to June, there’s the Swanage Blues Festival, Swanage Railway Diesel Gala and Beer Festival, and the Swanage Fish Festival. From July to September, the Swanage Carnival and Regatta, Purbeck Chamber Music Festival, and the Swanage Folk Festival. In October, your choices include the Purbeck Outdoor Weekend, Purbeck Running Festival, and Purbeck Film Festival. Be sure to visit Swanage News to find out the exact dates of these festivals.