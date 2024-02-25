Where can you Celebrate the Lantern Festival in North East Of England?

The Lantern Festival, also known as the Yuanxiao Festival, is a traditional Chinese festival that marks the end of the Chinese New Year celebrations. During this festival, people gather to light lanterns, enjoy cultural performances, and watch beautiful displays of lanterns lighting up the night sky. If you are in the North East of England and would like to experience the magic of the Lantern Festival, there are several events and celebrations that you can attend.

One popular event that takes place in the North East of England is the Sunderland Illuminations and Festival of Light. This annual event attracts visitors from all over the region who come to see the stunning displays of light and lanterns. The festival usually takes place in the autumn and includes a lantern parade, live music, fairground rides, and a fireworks display. The highlight of the festival is the lighting of the giant Chinese lanterns, which create a mesmerizing spectacle for all to enjoy.

Another great place to celebrate the Lantern Festival in the North East of England is at the Newcastle Lantern Parade. This event is organized by the Newcastle Chinese Students and Scholars Association and takes place in the city center. Participants in the parade carry lanterns of all shapes and sizes as they make their way through the streets, accompanied by traditional Chinese music and dance performances. The parade culminates in a lantern lighting ceremony, where lanterns are released into the sky, creating a stunning display of light and color.