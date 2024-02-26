Where to go for a bike ride in North East of England?

If you are looking for a scenic and adventurous bike ride in the North East of England, you are in luck. There are plenty of options for cyclists of all levels, from beginners to experienced riders. Whether you prefer a leisurely ride along a coastal path or a challenging climb through the rolling hills, the North East has something for everyone.

One popular destination for cyclists in the North East is the Northumberland Coast. With its stunning views of the sea and historic castles, this route offers a beautiful ride for cyclists of all abilities. The Northumberland Coast Path stretches for 64 miles from Berwick-upon-Tweed to Amble, passing through picturesque villages and sandy beaches along the way. There are plenty of opportunities for a pit stop at a cafe or pub to refuel and enjoy the local cuisine.

For those looking for a more challenging ride, the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is a great option. With its rugged terrain and steep climbs, this area offers a true test of endurance for experienced cyclists. The C2C, or Coast to Coast, cycle route runs through the North Pennines, taking riders from the Irish Sea to the North Sea. Along the way, cyclists will pass through scenic villages, old mining towns, and breathtaking landscapes that will make all the hard work worth it.