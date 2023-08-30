Where is the best place on the West coast of USA to go on Holiday in September

Best Places on the West Coast of USA to Visit in September

September is a fantastic time to visit the West Coast of the United States. The summer crowds have thinned out, the weather is still pleasant, and there are numerous destinations that offer diverse and exciting experiences. Whether you are seeking picturesque coastlines, breathtaking natural wonders, vibrant cities, or charming small towns, the West Coast has it all. In this article, we will explore some of the best places to visit on the West Coast of the USA in September.

1. San Francisco, California

If you are looking for a combination of urban excitement and natural beauty, San Francisco is the perfect place to visit in September. The city experiences mild temperatures during this time, with average highs around 71°F (22°C). You can explore the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, stroll through the vibrant neighborhoods of Chinatown and Haight-Ashbury, or take a ferry to Alcatraz Island.

Furthermore, September also marks the start of the city’s cultural events season. You can enjoy the San Francisco Fringe Festival, Oktoberfest by the Bay, or attend the free Shakespeare in the Park performances. Don’t forget to visit Fisherman’s Wharf and indulge in fresh seafood while enjoying stunning views of the bay. San Francisco offers a mix of natural beauty, cultural events, and culinary experiences that make it one of the West Coast’s top destinations.

2. Seattle, Washington

If you are a coffee lover and enjoy a hipster atmosphere, Seattle should be on your list of places to visit in September. This city is known for its vibrant music scene, thriving tech industry, and stunning views of the surrounding mountains. September in Seattle brings cooler temperatures and a lower chance of rain compared to other months, making it a great time to explore the city and its natural wonders.

While in Seattle, be sure to visit the famous Pike Place Market, where you can find local produce, crafts, and, of course, plenty of delicious coffee. Take a leisurely stroll through Discovery Park, the city’s largest park that offers beautiful walking trails and panoramic views of Puget Sound. Additionally, you can visit the intriguing Museum of Pop Culture or take a ferry to nearby Bainbridge Island for a peaceful day trip. Seattle’s unique blend of urban culture and natural beauty makes it an ideal place to visit in September.

3. Cannon Beach, Oregon

If you are seeking a coastal getaway with stunning scenery, Cannon Beach in Oregon is the perfect destination for you. This charming town is home to one of the most iconic landmarks on the West Coast – Haystack Rock. September brings milder weather to Cannon Beach, making it an ideal time to explore the sandy shores and admire the dramatic rock formations.

While in Cannon Beach, take a leisurely stroll along the beach, browse through the unique shops and galleries in the downtown area, or explore nearby Ecola State Park for breathtaking views of the coastline. You can also visit the Cannon Beach History Center and Museum to learn about the town’s rich past. Cannon Beach’s serene ambiance, picturesque coastlines, and stunning sunset views make it a top choice for a September getaway on the West Coast.

