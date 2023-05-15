Where is the best place to get fish and chips in Peterlee?

List of the Best Place to Get Fish and Chips in Peterlee

Fish and chips may be a traditional British dish, but it’s also a beloved favorite worldwide. The crispy fish and golden-fried chips are an ideal combination that satisfies any hunger. If you’re visiting the town of Peterlee or craving this dish, then you are in luck. Here, we’ve rounded up the best places to get fish and chips in Peterlee.

The Mermaids Fish and Chip Shop

The Mermaids Fish and Chip Shop has been serving locals and visitors of Peterlee for over ten years now, and it quickly became a community favorite. They use only top-quality ingredients from local suppliers and ensure that every item is freshly prepared on-site. Their fish and chips are perfectly crispy and seasoned just right, making them one of the top places in town to grab a quick bite. The portions are also generous, so you won’t leave feeling hungry.

The shop has a clean and welcoming interior, and the staff is always friendly, offering quick service with a smile. They also offer a takeout service if you prefer to enjoy your meal elsewhere. With their mouth-watering fish and chips, warm hospitality, and affordable prices, it’s no wonder that the Mermaids Fish and Chip Shop has become a staple in Peterlee.

The Coastal Kitchen and Coffee

If you’re looking for more than just a traditional fish and chips experience, then the Coastal Kitchen and Coffee is the place to go. Not only do they serve the classic dish, but they also have a wide variety of fish served with different styles of coatings and filings. Whether you like your fish battered, grilled, or breaded, they have something for everyone. You can also customize your meal with a range of sauces and sides, including mushy peas, curry sauce, and tartar sauce.

The Coastal Kitchen and Coffee has a modern and cozy interior, perfect for enjoying a meal with family and friends. They also offer outdoor seating for those who prefer some fresh air while they dine. The staff is always attentive and welcoming, ensuring that every customer enjoys their dining experience. Plus, the restaurant is open seven days a week, so you can indulge in your seafood cravings anytime.

The Apollo Fish Restaurant

The Apollo Fish Restaurant has been serving top-quality seafood in Peterlee for over 15 years. They are famous for their freshly caught fish, which is sourced locally and cooked to perfection. The menu includes a wide variety of fish served with their signature batter recipe, made from a secret blend of spices and seasonings. They also offer homemade chips, mushy peas, and a range of sides and drinks to complete your meal.

The restaurant has a modest interior, but it’s always spotlessly clean and welcoming. The staff members are friendly and knowledgeable, ensuring that every customer feels valued and appreciated. Plus, they offer a sit-in and takeaway service, giving you the option to dine-in or enjoy your meal on-the-go. If you’re looking for an authentic fish and chips experience in Peterlee, then this is the perfect place to go.

The Fish Bar at Dalton Park

The Fish Bar at Dalton Park is a must-visit place in Peterlee, especially if you’re out shopping at Dalton Park shopping center. They serve delicious fish and chips, and their portions are more than enough to satiate your appetite. The fish is freshly cooked to order, and they use only the finest locally sourced ingredients, ensuring that every item is of the utmost quality.

The shop has a rustic interior, with simple decor and comfortable seating. They also have a friendly and welcoming staff, who provide excellent service to all customers. Eating at the Fish Bar at Dalton Park is always a pleasant experience, and it’s the perfect place to stop for a quick snack or a hearty meal.

The Bottom Line

Peterlee is host to several great fish and chips shops, each of which offers a unique dining experience. Whether you prefer a traditional experience or a more modern twist, there’s something for everyone in this town. So, next time you’re in Peterlee and craving some delicious fish and chips, be sure to stop by one of these top-rated local establishments.