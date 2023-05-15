Where is the best place to get fish and chips in Gateshead?

List of the Best Places to Get Fish and Chips in Gateshead

There’s no doubt about it, fish and chips is the ultimate British comfort food. A deep-fried crispy batter with a juicy flaky fish and some chunky chips is a match made in heaven. If you’re looking to indulge in some nostalgic and satisfying fish and chips in the Gateshead area, then look no further. Here’s a list of some of the best places to get fish and chips in Gateshead:

1. The Frying Scotsman

Located in Low Fell, The Frying Scotsman is a small but highly rated fish and chip shop. The shop has been in business for over 20 years and its longevity is a testament to the quality of its food. What sets The Frying Scotsman apart is that they use fresh and locally sourced fish, which gives their dishes an unbeatable freshness. The batter is light and crispy, and their chips are chunky and perfectly cooked. Their haddock and cod are especially delicious and come in generous portions. The shop has limited seating, so it’s more of a takeaway spot, but you can always take your food to the nearby Saltwell Park for a picturesque view while you eat.

2. The Waverley

If you’re looking for a proper sit-down restaurant experience, then The Waverley is the place to go. Located in Birtley, this family-run restaurant has been serving some of the best fish and chips in Gateshead for over 30 years. The restaurant is cozy and welcoming, with attentive service and a charming atmosphere. The fish and chips are cooked to perfection and served with mushy peas, tartar sauce, and a wedge of lemon. Their pies and puddings are also worth trying if you’re in the mood for something different. The Waverley is a popular spot, so it’s recommended to book in advance to avoid disappointment.

3. Connel’s Fish and Chips

Connel’s Fish and Chips is a small and unassuming shop located in the heart of Gateshead’s High Street. Despite its unimpressive appearance, Connel’s is a popular spot among locals and visitors alike. The shop has been around for over 20 years, and in that time, they’ve earned a reputation for serving consistently delicious fish and chips. The batter is crispy and the fish is flaky, and the chips are cooked to golden perfection. They also serve a range of other dishes such as pies, sausages, and even pizza if you’re in the mood for something different. Connel’s is a great spot for a quick and satisfying meal.

Each of these restaurants has something unique to offer, but they all share one thing in common, which is their commitment to serving high-quality fish and chips. Whether you’re in the mood for a sit-down meal or a quick takeaway, you’re sure to find a fish and chip spot in Gateshead that will satisfy your cravings. So why not indulge in some comforting and delicious fish and chips today?