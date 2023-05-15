Where is the best place to get fish and chips in Hartlepool?

Where to Find the Best Fish and Chips in Hartlepool:

Located in the northeast of England, Hartlepool is a quaint coastal town that is famous for its delicious fish and chips. Whether you fancy a quick snack or a hearty meal, there are plenty of fish and chip shops in Hartlepool that can satisfy your cravings. Here is a list of the top places to get fish and chips in Hartlepool:

1. The Black Olive

The Black Olive is a family-run fish and chip shop that has been serving delicious fish and chips for over 50 years. Located on Church Street, the shop is renowned for its fresh cod and haddock, juicy prawns, and crispy chips. The fish is always of the highest quality, and the batter is light and crispy, making it one of the best in Hartlepool. The portions are generous, and the prices are affordable, making it a great option for those on a budget.

The Black Olive is not only known for its fish and chips, but also for its friendly service and welcoming atmosphere. The staff is always happy to recommend their customers what to order, and they take pride in providing excellent customer service. The shop is open seven days a week, and it is a great place to grab a quick bite or sit down and enjoy a meal with your family and friends.

2. The Elite Fish and Chip Company

The Elite Fish and Chip Company has been serving award-winning fish and chips in Hartlepool since 1987. Located on Seaton Lane, the shop is known for its fresh, sustainably sourced fish and its hand-cut chips. The fish is cooked to perfection, and the batter is light and crispy, making it melt in your mouth. The shop also offers a range of side dishes, including mushy peas, curry sauce, and gravy, to complement your meal.

The Elite Fish and Chip Company prides itself on using only the best ingredients and the latest cooking techniques to create the perfect fish and chips. The shop is family-friendly, and it has a spacious seating area where you can enjoy your meal in a relaxed and comfortable environment. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable about their products, and they are always happy to answer any questions you may have.

3. John’s Fish Bar

John’s Fish Bar is a local institution that has been serving delicious fish and chips since 1954. Located on Elizabeth Way, the shop is known for its traditional fish and chips, made with fresh, sustainably sourced cod and haddock. The batter is light and crispy, and the chips are always freshly cooked to perfection. The shop also offers a variety of other dishes, including sausages, burgers, and pies, for those who fancy something different.

John’s Fish Bar is a great place to visit if you are looking for high-quality, traditional fish and chips. The shop has a nostalgic feel, and it has retained its original charm over the years. The staff is friendly, and they always provide excellent customer service. The shop is open seven days a week, and it is a must-visit when in Hartlepool.

In Conclusion

Whether you are a local or a tourist, Hartlepool’s fish and chip shops offer an array of options for your taste buds. Locals are proud of their heritage, and they have been serving delicious fish and chips for generations. From traditional shops to modern ones, each shop has its unique flavor and style, making it a wonderful experience to sample them all.

While we have listed only three of the best fish and chip shops in Hartlepool, there are many others worth exploring, each with its unique flavor, quality, and charm. So make sure to make the most of your time in Hartlepool and try as many fish and chip shops as you can. You won’t regret it!