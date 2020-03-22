Connecticut is one of the most beautiful and picturesque cities in the world, and anyone would enjoy visiting it. Tourists and visitors speak of its perfect urban and rural fusion. Imagine what it would be like to live there! Connecticut is known for its well-educated inhabitants, great hot spots, and numerous options that guarantee a comfortable lifestyle. The first step to settling in is to get out there and find charming and cozy apartments that suits your needs. Here are some of the apartments in Connecticut that are bound to cater to your requirements.

Andre’s Full Loft Apartment Near Omni Hotel – New Haven, Connecticut S.P’s Elm

Andre’s full loft apartment is one of the highly-rated apartments in New Haven, Connecticut. The place is very cozy and technologically convenient with all of its modern features. These features include smart access guest control, carbon monoxide alarms, and a smoke alarm to keep you safe and secure. From the pictures posted by Daro Apartments in their blog post titled Welcome To The Parkwest – Charming Apartments Nestled In Between Woodley & Cleveland Park, one can tell what a brightly painted and spacious interior design can do to one’s perception of a space. Just like it is designed in Andre’s loft, the walls are painted with bright colors that make the place seem more spacious. Thus, a person would start feeling how cozy it is

Elm Garden (Wo)Man Cave Apartment – New Haven, Connecticut

Guests rate the (Wo)Man Cave Apartment as very cozy, secure, and charming. The single-bedroom apartment can take up to 4 guests despite being a single-bedroom. It also offers the assurance of safety with its ring of security that monitors the entire location’s perimeter through video and audio surveillance cameras. The Elm Garden (Wo)Man Cave also features a Thermospa Swimspa with the best hot tubs for relaxation and comfort, which is what makes it a 2 in 1 -charming and cozy.

Mary and Joseph’s Cozy Apartment – Wallingford, Connecticut

Mary and Joseph are known for their hosting experience. Many people rate them as super hosts for how experienced and committed they are in providing the best in their apartment. Their cozy apartment in Wallingford is a double-bedroom apartment that has all of the features that you would need. The neighborhood is very safe and charming to live in. Not to mention that the Choate Rosemary Hall and Connecticut’s railroad station are within walking distance from where the apartment is at.

Kevin’s Madison Cozy Studio Apartment – Madison, Connecticut

The Madison Cozy Studio Apartment has a unique location in town. It is 5 minutes away from the Madison Center and the Guilford Green. Moreover, it has easy access to Madison’s Surf Club beach, Outlet Mall, Yale University, and New Haven Hospitals. The apartment is not very fancy, yet it is charming. Plus, how ideal would it be to live 5 minutes away from the beach! Heaven, indeed.

A city covered with so much greenery can be very aspiring to you. No matter what season it is, Connecticut will always be the best in aesthetics. Despite being one of the relatively small states, it is known for its peaceful, friendly, and beautiful housings. Not to mention the beauty of the houses and buildings that complement the city’s organic beauty.