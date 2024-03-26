Where to take the kids over Easter in Northumberland in 2024

Northumberland, located in the northeast of England, offers a plethora of family-friendly activities for the upcoming Easter holiday in 2024. From historical sites and outdoor adventures to wildlife encounters and fun-filled events, there is something for every member of the family to enjoy. So, if you’re wondering where to take the kids this Easter in Northumberland, look no further!

One of the must-visit destinations in Northumberland is Alnwick Castle. This iconic castle has been featured in various movies and TV shows, including the Harry Potter series. Kids will love exploring the castle’s State Rooms, dungeons, and expansive grounds. They can even take part in broomstick flying lessons on the very spot where Harry Potter learned to fly! In addition, the castle hosts special Easter events, such as egg hunts and themed activities, making it the perfect place to visit during the holiday season.

1. Alnwick Castle and Gardens: Alnwick Castle is a must-visit destination for families in Northumberland. The castle, which is famous for being used as a filming location in the Harry Potter movies, offers a variety of activities for kids, including broomstick training, dragon quests, and medieval crafts. The gardens surrounding the castle are also a great place to explore, with beautiful flowers, fountains, and a treehouse adventure playground.

2. Bamburgh Castle: Another popular historic site in Northumberland, Bamburgh Castle is sure to delight kids and adults alike. The castle overlooks the stunning Northumberland coastline and offers guided tours, interactive exhibits, and special events during the Easter holiday. Kids can learn about the history of the castle, try on medieval costumes, and even participate in a treasure hunt around the grounds.

3. Northumberland National Park: For families who love the great outdoors, Northumberland National Park is the perfect destination for Easter fun. The park offers miles of walking and cycling paths, as well as opportunities for wildlife spotting, picnicking, and stargazing. Kids can also take part in ranger-led activities, such as nature walks, wildlife tracking, and outdoor crafts. Be sure to pack a picnic and spend a day exploring the scenic beauty of the park.

