Where to take the kids over Easter in the North East of England

Easter is a wonderful time of year to spend with family, and the North East of England has plenty of exciting activities to keep the kids entertained. From Easter egg hunts to farm visits, there is something for everyone to enjoy during the holiday season. Here are some great ideas for places to take the kids over Easter in the North East:

One popular destination for families over Easter is Alnwick Castle, located in Northumberland. Known for its stunning architecture and beautiful gardens, Alnwick Castle is the perfect place to explore with the kids. During Easter, the castle hosts a variety of fun activities, such as Easter egg hunts, craft workshops, and costumed characters roaming the grounds. It’s a great way to spend a day outdoors and learn about the history of this historic castle.

If your kids love animals, a visit to Whitehouse Farm Centre in Morpeth is a must. This family-friendly farm has a wide variety of animals to see and interact with, including sheep, goats, pigs, and even meerkats. Over Easter, the farm hosts special events such as lamb feeding sessions, tractor rides, and an Easter egg hunt. It’s a great way for kids to learn about animals and nature in a fun and interactive way.