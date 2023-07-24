Where to take the kids this summer holiday in Hartlepool in the North East of England

Where to Take the Kids this Summer Holiday in Hartlepool

Summer holidays provide the perfect opportunity to spend quality time with your children and create lasting memories. If you’re planning a family trip to Hartlepool in the North East of England, you’ll be delighted to learn that there are numerous attractions and activities that are sure to entertain the kids. From historical sites to exciting adventure parks, Hartlepool has something for everyone.

One of the must-visit destinations is the award-winning Hartlepool’s Maritime Experience. This living museum allows children to immerse themselves in the history of the town and experience life as it was for sailors in the 18th century. Kids can explore the replica of HMS Trincomalee, a famous British warship from the Napoleonic era. The interactive displays and costumed guides make the experience even more engaging and educational. Don’t miss the opportunity to see the cannons being fired, which is sure to impress the little ones!

If you’re looking for a more adventurous outing, head to the Summerhill Country Park and Outdoor Adventure Centre. With over 100 acres of woodland, meadows, and recreation areas, this park offers endless opportunities for outdoor fun. Kids can enjoy zip lines, climbing walls, and a high ropes course, all under the watchful eye of trained instructors. The park also has a BMX track and a cycle trail, perfect for children who love biking. Summerhill also offers nature trails and picnic areas, allowing families to relax and enjoy the beautiful surroundings.

An essential part of any trip with kids is a visit to the Seaton Carew Beach. This sandy beach stretches for miles along the North Sea coastline and offers plenty of space for little ones to build sandcastles and paddle in the shallow waters. Seaton Carew Beach has received the Blue Flag Award, ensuring clean and safe conditions for families. Children can also enjoy the nearby amusement arcades and rides, providing hours of entertainment. Don’t forget to treat the kids to ice creams or fish and chips, classic seaside treats that should not be missed!

In addition to these attractions, Hartlepool also offers a wide range of events and activities during the summer holidays. The town regularly hosts family-friendly festivals, such as the Hartlepool Waterfront Festival and the Hartlepool Carnival. These events feature live music, food stalls, and exciting entertainment for children of all ages. Check local event listings to see what’s happening during your visit, as these festivals are not to be missed.

To make the most of your time in Hartlepool, it’s a good idea to plan your activities in advance. Look for discounted combination tickets or family packages to save money on admission fees. Many attractions also offer annual passes, allowing you to return throughout the year. Additionally, be sure to pack plenty of sunscreen, hats, and water bottles to keep everyone protected and hydrated during your outings.

So, whether you’re interested in history, outdoor adventures, or simply relaxing by the beach, Hartlepool has it all for a memorable summer holiday with your kids. Explore the town’s rich maritime past, challenge yourselves at the adventure park, and enjoy the beautiful coastline. Your children will surely thank you for choosing Hartlepool as their summer holiday destination!

