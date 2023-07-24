Where to take the kids this summer holiday in Ashington in the North East of England

Where to Take the Kids This Summer Holiday in Newcastle

Newcastle, located in the vibrant North East of England, offers a wide range of exciting activities and attractions for families to enjoy during the summer holiday. Whether you reside in Newcastle or are planning to visit, there are numerous options to keep your kids entertained and create unforgettable memories. From cultural experiences to thrilling adventures, here are some fantastic places to consider.

1. Discovery Museum

If you’re seeking an educational and engaging experience for your children, the Discovery Museum is an excellent choice. This free museum offers an array of interactive exhibits, including a science maze, historical inventions, and even a recreation of an old-fashioned street. Kids can explore and learn about everything from engineering and electricity to maritime history and space travel. The Discovery Museum truly has something to capture the curiosity of children of all ages.

2. Great North Museum: Hancock

For families that have a passion for natural history and ancient civilizations, the Great North Museum: Hancock is a must-visit destination. With a varied collection of artifacts, including an impressive Egyptian mummy, a T-Rex skeleton, and the Hadrian’s Wall Gallery, this museum offers an immersive experience into the wonders of the natural world and the region’s rich history. The museum also hosts exhibitions and events specifically designed for children, ensuring an entertaining and educational day out.

3. Beamish Museum

For a unique and immersive experience, take your kids to the Beamish Museum, an open-air museum that brings the past to life. Set in over 300 acres of rural countryside, this living museum allows visitors to experience a reconstructed early 20th-century town, complete with period buildings, gardens, and even a working tramway. Kids can enjoy horse and cart rides, explore traditional homes, and interact with costumed characters who will transport them back in time. Beamish Museum promises an unforgettable journey through history, offering an educational and enjoyable day for the whole family.

4. Blue Reef Aquarium

If your children are fascinated by marine life, then a visit to the Blue Reef Aquarium is a must. Located on the coast, this attraction showcases a vast range of sea creatures, including sharks, seahorses, and stingrays. Kids can learn about different marine habitats, attend feeding sessions, and even have the opportunity to touch some of the creatures in the interactive rock pools. With a variety of exhibits and daily shows, the Blue Reef Aquarium is a fantastic place to spark your child’s curiosity about the underwater world.

5. Newcastle Castle

Explore the rich history of Newcastle by visiting Newcastle Castle, which overlooks the River Tyne. Kids can enjoy the thrill of climbing the castle’s tower and enjoying the spectacular views of the surrounding areas. In addition to the castle itself, the venue provides exciting events and activities throughout the year, such as medieval reenactments and family-friendly ghost tours. Newcastle Castle is a fantastic place to combine education with adventure, guaranteeing an exhilarating experience for the entire family.

6. The Quayside and Millennium Bridge

The Quayside area, with its vibrant atmosphere and stunning views, offers a range of attractions for families. Take a leisurely stroll along the picturesque River Tyne, while your children discover the iconic landmarks, including the Gateshead Millennium Bridge and the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art. The area is home to various outdoor events, street performers, and market stalls, creating a lively and entertaining environment for both kids and adults.

In conclusion, Newcastle in the North East of England provides an abundance of exciting possibilities to make the most of your summer holiday with the kids. From fascinating museums to historical sites and outdoor experiences, there is something to cater to every child’s interests and curiosities. So, pack your bags, head to Newcastle, and get ready for a memorable summer with your family.

Please follow and like us: