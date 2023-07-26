Where to Take the Kids This Summer Holiday in Newcastle in the North East of England

Are you looking for fun and exciting activities to keep your kids entertained this summer holiday in Newcastle, in the beautiful North East of England? Look no further! Newcastle is a vibrant city with a wide range of attractions and amenities that are perfect for families with children of all ages. Whether you are a local or visiting from out of town, this article will guide you to some of the best places to take your kids for a memorable summer holiday.

Newcastle Castle and Keep

A visit to the historic Newcastle Castle and Keep offers a unique opportunity for both education and fun. This magnificent fortress is one of the city’s most iconic landmarks and provides an interactive experience for children. They can explore the battlements, learn about medieval knights, and even try on some armor themselves! The castle also hosts special events during the summer, including reenactments and storytelling sessions for kids. The breathtaking views from the top of the Keep make it an ideal spot for a family picnic, too.

Life Science Centre

If your children are curious about the world around them, then a visit to the Life Science Centre is a must. Located in the heart of the city, this award-winning attraction offers an array of interactive exhibits and activities that will spark their imagination and thirst for knowledge. From the planetarium, where they can gaze at the stars, to the hands-on experiments in the Young Explorers’ Zone, there is something here for every budding scientist. The Life Science Centre also hosts regular workshops and shows, ensuring that your kids will be entertained and engaged throughout the summer.

Beamish Museum

For a trip back in time, take your children to the famous Beamish Museum, an open-air museum that will transport you all to the North East of England during the Victorian and Edwardian eras. This living museum offers a unique opportunity for children to experience life as it was in the past. They can ride on vintage trams across the expansive grounds, explore historic buildings, and even try traditional crafts. Kids will love meeting the costumed characters who bring history to life and can learn about the region’s industrial past through immersive exhibits. Summer is the perfect time to visit, as the museum hosts various special events and activities designed specifically for children and families.

Jesmond Dene Park

If you’re seeking a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, head to Jesmond Dene Park. This picturesque green oasis located just a few miles from the city center offers lush woodland, babbling streams, and even a small petting zoo. Kids can feed ducks in the pond, play on the newly renovated playgrounds, or stroll through the beautiful gardens. There are also plenty of picnic spots, making it an ideal location for a relaxed family day out. During the summer, Jesmond Dene Park hosts various events and workshops, from nature walks to outdoor theater performances, ensuring your kids will be entertained while also enjoying the great outdoors.

Newcastle in the North East of England is a fantastic destination for a summer holiday with your kids. With its rich history, educational attractions, and stunning natural surroundings, there is no shortage of activities to keep your little ones entertained and engaged. So, pack your bags, grab your camera, and get ready for a summer holiday your kids won’t soon forget!

