Where to take the kids this summer holiday in Durham in the North East of England

Where to Take the Kids this Summer Holiday in Durham

With summer just around the corner, it’s time to start planning some fun-filled activities for the kids. Durham, located in the North East of England, offers a range of exciting attractions and family-friendly destinations that are sure to keep the little ones entertained. Whether you fancy exploring historic castles, getting close to nature, or indulging in some thrilling adventures, Durham has it all. Here are some fabulous places to visit with your children this summer.

Wharton Park

If you’re looking for a place where the kids can run wild and let off some steam, Wharton Park is perfect. Located in the heart of Durham, this park offers stunning views of the city and is home to a wonderful play area. The play equipment, designed for children of all ages, includes swings, slides, climbing frames, and even a zip line. There is also a sandpit and a splash pad, which is ideal for those hot summer days. Parents can relax on the benches while the kids run around or enjoy a picnic on the grass.

Beamish Museum

Step back in time at Beamish Museum, an open-air museum that provides a fascinating glimpse into the region’s past. This award-winning attraction offers a unique experience for children and adults alike. The museum features a reconstructed town, a coal mine, a farm, and even a traditional steam railway. Kids can explore the town and learn about life in the early 20th century, visit farm animals, try their hand at traditional crafts, or hop on a tram for a ride through the beautiful countryside. Beamish Museum is a fun and educational day out that the whole family will enjoy.

Durham Cathedral

No visit to Durham would be complete without a trip to Durham Cathedral. This magnificent building, dating back to the 12th century, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most iconic landmarks in the North East of England. Kids will be amazed by the grandeur of the cathedral and the stunning stained-glass windows. Guided tours are available to help them learn about the history and architecture of this incredible structure. After exploring the cathedral, you can take a leisurely stroll along the banks of the River Wear and enjoy breathtaking views of the city.

Adventure Valley

If your kids are thrill-seekers, Adventure Valley is the place to be. This family adventure park is packed with exciting activities and attractions that are sure to get their adrenaline pumping. From giant slides and bouncy castles to zip wires and mini diggers, there is something for everyone. Adventure Valley also features an indoor play area, where children can let their imaginations run wild. With farm animals to meet, pony rides, and even a dinosaur trail, this is a place that guarantees a fantastic day out for the whole family.

Hardwick Park

For a peaceful day surrounded by nature, visit Hardwick Park. This stunning parkland offers beautiful landscapes, tranquil lakes, and a variety of wildlife. Kids will love exploring the park’s woodland and discovering hidden sculptures along the way. There is also a play area with swings and climbing frames to keep them entertained. Pack a picnic and enjoy a family lunch by the lake, or rent a rowing boat and glide across the water. With its stunning scenery and peaceful atmosphere, Hardwick Park is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some quality time with your loved ones.

Conclusion

Durham, in the North East of England, is a fantastic destination for a summer holiday with kids. With its range of attractions, from parks and museums to historic sites and adventure parks, there is something to suit every child’s interests. Whether you’re looking for a day filled with adventure or a relaxing getaway in nature, Durham has it all. So, start planning your family holiday now and create lifelong memories with your children.

