Where to take the kids this summer holiday in Sunderland in the North East of England

Where to Take the Kids this Summer Holiday in Sunderland, North East England

Summer holidays are the perfect time to explore new places and create lasting memories with your children. If you’re planning a trip to Sunderland in the North East of England, you’re in luck! This vibrant city has plenty to offer for kids of all ages, from exciting attractions to beautiful outdoor spaces. Here are some suggestions on where to take the kids this summer holiday in Sunderland.

One of the top attractions that should be on your list is the National Glass Centre. This unique venue offers a fascinating peek into the world of glass art. The interactive exhibits allow children to get hands-on and create their own masterpieces. They can try their hand at glass blowing, painting, and even making their own glass sculptures. The center also hosts various workshops and demonstrations, which are both educational and entertaining. With its stunning location overlooking the River Wear, a visit to the National Glass Center provides a truly captivating experience for the whole family.

Sunderland is also home to some stunning outdoor spaces that offer plenty of opportunities for adventure and exploration. One such place is Herrington Country Park, a vast green expanse that spans over 110 acres. The park features beautiful walking trails, a large lake, and even a children’s play area equipped with swings and climbing frames. In the summer, the park hosts various events and activities, such as outdoor film screenings and live music performances, providing endless entertainment for the kids. Pack a picnic and spend a sunny day exploring the natural beauty of Herrington Country Park.

If your children are animal lovers, a visit to Washington Wetland Centre is a must. This wetland reserve is home to a wide array of birds, mammals, and reptiles, making it a paradise for wildlife enthusiasts. The center offers guided tours, where knowledgeable staff share interesting facts about the various species and their habitats. Kids can also participate in interactive feeding sessions and get up close to some of the animals. With its stunning surroundings and family-friendly atmosphere, Washington Wetland Centre is guaranteed to spark a love for nature in your children.

