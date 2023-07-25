Where to take the kids this summer holiday in Northumberland?

Summer is here, and it’s time to plan those much-needed family vacations. If you’re looking for a destination that offers breathtaking natural beauty, rich history, and plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained, look no further than Northumberland. Located in the northeast of England, this stunning county has something for everyone. From spectacular landscapes to historic castles, here are some fantastic places to take the kids this summer holiday in Northumberland.

One of the must-visit attractions in Northumberland is Alnwick Castle. This magnificent castle has a rich history dating back to the 11th century and has been featured in popular movies and TV shows, including Harry Potter. Besides exploring the castle itself and its impressive grounds, visitors can also take part in various family-friendly activities. The Dragon’s Quest Adventure is a fantastic interactive experience where children can dress up as knights, solve riddles, and explore the castle while unleashing their inner explorer.

Another great spot to visit with the family is Holy Island, also known as Lindisfarne. Accessible by a causeway at low tide, this island has a fascinating history and stunning natural beauty. Explore the ruins of Lindisfarne Priory and learn about the famous Lindisfarne Gospels, an illuminated manuscript dating back to the 7th century. The island is also known for its birdwatching opportunities and breathtaking coastal walks. Keep in mind that the causeway is only accessible for a few hours each day, so plan your visit accordingly to avoid getting stuck on the island.

For nature-loving families, a trip to Northumberland National Park is a must. This UNESCO-designated Dark Sky Park offers vast, unspoiled landscapes perfect for outdoor adventures. From hiking and cycling to wildlife spotting and stargazing, there are endless opportunities to connect with nature. Don’t miss the famous Sycamore Gap, a picturesque location made famous by the film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. Kids will love exploring the nearby Hadrian’s Wall, a Roman fortification that stretches for miles and provides stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

The coastal town of Bamburgh is another fantastic destination that offers a mix of history, nature, and family-friendly activities. Dominated by the majestic Bamburgh Castle, this charming town boasts stunning sandy beaches, perfect for building sandcastles and enjoying long walks. Take a stroll through the village and discover quaint shops, cafes, and restaurants. For a unique experience, visit the RNLI Grace Darling Museum and learn about the courageous life-saving efforts of the famous Victorian heroine.

No summer holiday is complete without a trip to the beach, and Northumberland has some of the best in the country. Embleton Bay is a beautiful sandy beach with clear turquoise waters, ideal for swimming and sandcastle building. Beadnell Bay is another popular choice, offering a wide range of water sports activities, including kayaking and paddleboarding. If you’re feeling adventurous, head to Beadnell Point and take a boat tour to the Farne Islands, where you can spot seals, puffins, and other seabirds in their natural habitat.

Northumberland truly is a hidden gem for a family summer holiday. With its stunning landscapes, rich history, and wide range of activities, it offers an unforgettable experience for children and adults alike. So pack your bags, grab your kids, and start exploring this breathtaking county. You won’t be disappointed!