Casinos have countless games to try your luck. However, not every game can help you win a big payout. Some of them are more likely to result in a big win than others. You can play such games on non Gamstop casinos and other online casinos.

Are you curious to know what they are?

Let’s find out!

Slot Machines

Slot machines come with low bets and can help you win a significant amount. They are highly entertaining with sounds and lights and are fun to play. You can try your hands on several slots based on interesting themes.

Online slots also have cool animations and special effects. Best of all, they have a high return percentage to gamblers, as high as 99%.

So, you can wager more to improve your likelihood of winning a huge sum of money. Additionally, slots with progressive jackpots pay you the most. They keep growing over time and result in earnings of 100,000 and more.

BlackJack

Card games are known to pay back high returns. Blackjack pays back gamblers an average of 99.43% and features among the top-paying games.

It is not a game of chance and requires experience to win. That allows you to develop your skills by observing and playing with experienced players.

You may even learn new tricks and tactics to improve your winning chances. Best of all, you don’t have to compete with the other gamblers on the table. It helps you focus on your gameplay and improve.

Roulette

Roulette has a moderate payout and can be a good option to start your winning journey. It has a wheel with the same number of red and black squares. You can bet on either red or black and win 2-times your wagering.

Moreover, you can wager on different numbers to receive more money. However, these bets have a lower likelihood of winning.

Regular bets on roulette have a 97.30% payout. The game is very simple, and you may use expert tips to win more.

Baccarat

Baccarat is a popular game and is available in different versions. Being a card game, it has a great payout rate of over 99%. Best of all, versions like American roulette can help you earn more.

Another reason to play baccarat is the low house edge. It is around 1% and only greater than blackjack. So, your odds of winning are higher compared to other options.

The rules of baccarat are easy, and you bet on the banker’s or player’s hand. You may win double or 9-times your bet if you turn out to be lucky.

Poker

Many gamblers earn their living playing poker. It is a serious card game where your skills and experience matter. You compete against other players and stand to win many times your bet.

The wagers can rise to a high amount, resulting in a huge win.

Conclusion

Blackjack, slots, and baccarat are some of the top-paying games in a casino. You can win handsomely and walk back with hundreds or thousands of dollars.