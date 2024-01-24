Who are the Past Winners of Africa Cup of Nations?

The Africa Cup of Nations is the premier international football tournament in Africa, showcasing the talent and skill of the continent’s best teams. First held in 1957, the tournament has seen several countries emerge victorious over the years. In this article, we will take a look at the past winners of the Africa Cup of Nations and highlight some memorable moments from the tournament’s history.

Ghana was the first team to win the Africa Cup of Nations in 1957. Playing on home soil, they defeated Sudan 3-0 in the final to claim the inaugural title. Since then, Ghana has been a force to be reckoned with in African football, managing to win the tournament on four occasions, the last of which was in 1982. Their success in the Africa Cup of Nations has solidified Ghana’s status as one of the powerhouses of African football.

Egypt, one of the most successful teams in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations, has won the tournament a record seven times. They first lifted the trophy in 1957 and went on to win it an additional six times, with their most recent victory coming in 2010. Led by legendary players such as Mohamed Salah and Ahmed Elmohamady, Egypt has consistently been a dominant force in African football, with their team known for their skillful and attacking style of play.

In 1994, Nigeria created history by winning the Africa Cup of Nations for the second time. Their first victory came in 1980, and after narrowly missing out on subsequent tournaments, Nigeria bounced back with an impressive performance in 1994, defeating Zambia in the final. This victory solidified Nigeria’s reputation as a footballing powerhouse and paved the way for future successes, including a historic win at the 2013 tournament. With a strong footballing infrastructure and a wealth of talented players, Nigeria is a team that always poses a threat in the Africa Cup of Nations.

In recent years, there have been some surprise winners of the Africa Cup of Nations. In 2012, Zambia triumphed against all odds, defeating Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shootout to claim their first ever title. This victory was particularly poignant as it came exactly 19 years after a plane crash claimed the lives of the Zambian national team, almost completely wiping out the country’s footballing infrastructure. It was a remarkable tale of resilience and determination, and Zambia’s victory in 2012 will forever be remembered as one of the greatest underdog stories in African football.

The most recent winners of the Africa Cup of Nations are Algeria. They emerged victorious in the 2019 edition of the tournament, defeating Senegal 1-0 in the final. Algeria boasts a rich footballing history, with their achievements in the Africa Cup of Nations adding to their illustrious legacy. Led by prolific striker Riyad Mahrez, who currently plays for Manchester City, Algeria showcased their skill and tactical prowess throughout the tournament, ultimately claiming their second Africa Cup of Nations title.

In conclusion, the Africa Cup of Nations has been the stage for some incredible footballing moments over the years. Ghana, Egypt, and Nigeria are among the most successful teams in the history of the tournament, with multiple victories under their belts. However, the Africa Cup of Nations has also witnessed surprise winners, such as Zambia and Algeria, who defied expectations and claimed their first titles. As Africa’s premier footballing event, the Africa Cup of Nations continues to captivate fans and showcase the immense talent and passion for the game on the continent.