GO POTTY AT THREE MILE

AN annual summer attraction is growing its fanbase with a special treat for green fingered youngsters.

On Sunday 30 August, Three Mile, at Great North Road, Gosforth, is holding its summer fayre with everything from games to guinea pigs for families to enjoy.

And one of the most popular attractions is set to be its potting stall, which will give children the chance to plant their own sunflower to take home.

The stall is one of a wide range of attractions at the event which will take place from 11am to 2pm.

There will also be the chance to pet a wide variety of animals, from mice, rabbits and guinea pigs to a corn snake, bearded dragon, chicken and owl, courtesy of Animal Antics.

And there will be live music, face painting and the chance to shop a selection of stalls selling everything from books and confectionery to jewellery arts and crafts.

Children and adults alike can take part in garden games such as giant Jenga, Connect 4 and Cornhole, while dogs – who are very much welcome – can be treated to pupuccinos.

And prizes such as tickets to Beamish Open Air Museum, Hall Hill Farm and Alton Towers, along with dinner and an overnight stay with breakfast at Newcastle’s Dakota hotel, are also up for grabs with a tombola, games and a raffle.

Although the summer fayre is free to attend, the potting stall costs £1 per plant pot, which will be donated directly to Three Mile’s nominated charity for 2026, Children’s Cancer North.

An independent charity which supports individuals and families affected by childhood cancer, Children’s Cancer North will also receive proceeds from barbecue and slushie sales throughout the course of the event.

The charity will also receive proceeds from a barbecue to be held at the fayre and a number of games and activities on the day.

Three Mile is owned by leading North East hospitality operator Malhotra Group plc and group sales and marketing manager, Alice Middleton, said the summer fayre “just gets bigger and better every year.

“And the great thing is that families can have a wonderful day out and help support a really worthwhile local charity at the same time.”