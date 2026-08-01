InTouchNow.ai Wins National Award for Transforming Digital Healthcare Access

UK healthcare technology innovator recognised for using artificial intelligence to improve patient communication and support NHS primary care teams

InTouchNow.ai, a UK-based healthcare technology company, has been named the winner of the Best Provider of Digital Healthcare Services award at the HSJ Independent Healthcare Provider Awards 2026. The accolade celebrates organisations that are using innovative digital solutions to improve the delivery of healthcare, enhance patient experiences and help services operate more effectively.

The award recognises InTouchNow.ai’s work in tackling one of the most persistent challenges facing GP practices across the country: managing high volumes of patient telephone calls while ensuring people can access the support they need quickly and efficiently.

For many GP surgeries, busy periods can lead to long call queues, frustrated patients and significant pressure on reception teams. InTouchNow.ai has developed an artificial intelligence-powered solution designed specifically to address this issue, helping healthcare providers improve access while reducing the administrative burden placed on frontline staff.

AI technology helping patients reach care faster

InTouchNow.ai’s advanced voice platform provides GP surgeries, clinics and healthcare organisations with intelligent AI receptionists that can answer patient calls immediately.

Unlike traditional telephone systems that can leave patients waiting during peak times, the platform is capable of handling multiple conversations simultaneously, ensuring callers receive a prompt response.

The technology supports patients by guiding them to the most appropriate service, managing appointment bookings and changes, and responding to frequently asked questions through automated workflows. By taking care of routine enquiries, the system allows practice teams to focus their time and expertise on more complex patient needs.

The platform has been designed to work alongside healthcare professionals rather than replace them, providing additional support at a time when demand for NHS primary care services continues to increase.

By improving communication and streamlining everyday processes, InTouchNow.ai helps practices deliver a smoother and more efficient service for both patients and staff.

Built to support the future of primary care

The company was founded by Daniel Park, whose family has a long-standing background in medical call handling services. Having seen first-hand the pressures facing healthcare providers, Daniel and his team set out to create a technology solution that could help modernise patient access and support overstretched primary care teams.

Over the past two years, InTouchNow.ai has grown rapidly, expanding its presence across the UK and supporting GP practices with thousands of patient interactions every day.

Its AI-driven platform is helping healthcare providers respond more effectively to increasing demand while maintaining a high standard of patient service.

The HSJ judging panel recognised the company’s contribution to improving healthcare access and highlighted the platform’s ability to provide a scalable and dependable solution to a widespread challenge.

The judges also noted its alignment with key NHS priorities, including improving access to services, increasing operational efficiency and helping reduce pressure on the healthcare workforce.

Expanding innovation through NHS collaboration

The award comes as InTouchNow.ai continues to strengthen its role within the UK’s digital healthcare sector. More GP practices are adopting the platform, particularly in areas experiencing high patient demand and ongoing workforce pressures.

The company has also become part of the Primary Care Accelerator, a Birmingham-based initiative designed to help innovative healthcare technology businesses collaborate more closely with NHS organisations.

The programme provides opportunities for companies to test, refine and develop their solutions alongside healthcare professionals, helping proven technologies reach patients and providers more quickly.

Through its involvement in the accelerator, InTouchNow.ai will continue working with NHS partners to enhance its platform and explore new ways technology can support primary care services. The initiative aims to overcome some of the barriers that can delay digital transformation, ensuring healthcare innovations can be adopted where they can have the greatest impact.

Founder celebrates industry recognition

Daniel Park, Founder of InTouchNow.ai, said:

“Winning this award is a proud moment for everyone at InTouchNow.ai. It reflects the positive impact our technology is already having for GP practices, healthcare teams and patients across the UK.

“From the start, our mission has been to make it easier for patients to access healthcare while helping reduce the pressure on busy practice staff. Every call answered quickly, every appointment managed efficiently and every routine task automated creates more time for healthcare professionals to focus on delivering quality patient care.

“This recognition marks an important milestone for our business, but our journey is only beginning. Through our work with the Primary Care Accelerator, we look forward to collaborating further with NHS organisations, continuing to improve our technology and bringing the benefits of digital healthcare to more practices across the country.

“Our ambition is to make healthcare access simpler, faster and more effective, while ensuring technology becomes a trusted and valuable part of everyday patient care.”

With its continued investment in artificial intelligence and digital healthcare innovation, InTouchNow.ai is helping shape a future where patients can connect with healthcare services more easily and primary care teams have the tools they need to deliver better support.