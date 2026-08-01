2Pure Products launches game-changing OdorBac Air

“Specially formulated odour-destructive reagents within the patented formula then attack the odour compound on a molecular level. This instantly changes the molecular structure of the odour, so it is no longer an odour.”

Northumberland firm 2Pure Products has launched the game-changing OdorBac Air – an air-freshening system which destroys odours on contact, prevents them from returning, and keeps areas fresh.

“ OdorBac Air’s odour ‑ neutralising technology works at a molecular level, eliminating malodours and delivering freshness without masking,” says James Law, Products Director of 2Pure, which is based in Prudhoe. “ The unique OdorBac Air odour removing solution is transformed into microdroplets and is projected into the atmosphere using specially developed air care dispensing systems that are designed for use in different areas of a building.

“The technology attracts odour molecules into microdroplets and traps them. Specially formulated odour-destructive reagents within the patented formula then attack the odour compound on a molecular level. This instantly changes the molecular structure of the odour, so it is no longer an odour.”

Tailored dispensing options

OdorBac Air systems are available in a variety of dispensing models designed for use in different locations, depending on a venue’s requirements.

Button controlled for day/time programming, and available in black or white, the compact Eko is simplicity and versatility defined, delivering OdorBac Air from anywhere there is a plug socket. Perfect for enhancing the atmosphere in hallways, bedrooms, meeting rooms, kitchens and anywhere else where a cleaner, fresher environment is required. The Eko offers four scent intensities and can cover up to 75m3.

The battery powered Fresha can deliver powerful odour eliminating OdorBac Air technology anywhere. Designed with washrooms in mind, the Fresha will remove malodours and provide a fresh environment, without the need to revert to dated conventional units using overpowering fragrances. Free-standing or wall-mounted, and made from anticorrosive and lockable plastic material, The bluetooth-app controlled Fresha is perfect for use in public areas and offers ten scent intensities, covering up to 90m3.

Fresha’s big brother is Fresha XL, designed for larger washrooms or even more challenging environments. The Fresha XL design matches the Fresha design to compliment multiple unit installations and comes with a larger product bottle plus more diffusing power, covering areas up to 150m3.

The Cilindro creates a pleasant and inviting atmosphere in any commercial setting and is ideal for lobbies, meeting rooms, retail spaces, spas, and care homes. The modern cylindrical design of the Cilindro comes in two finishes, and features a large product bottle, with Bluetooth connectivity for easy control. The free-standing, lockable Cilindro offers twenty scent intensities with coverage up to 1200m3.

The beautiful, sleek, modern design of the Cubana compliments and enhances any environment, delivering powerful advanced scent technology, and is ideal for medium to large spaces such as hotels, receptions, bars, restaurants, retail shops, meeting rooms and care homes. Large product capacity and Bluetooth app control make optimum results effortless. Free-standing or wall-mounted, the lockable Cubana features product-level monitoring and offers twenty scent intensities, while the built-in fan can cover up to 2700m3.

Four unique fragrance oils

Available in 1 litre refill bottles, OdorBac Air oils deliver consistent and memorable fragrance. Options including Midnight Amber, Vanilla Ember, Pure Linen, and Seraphine – keeping areas fresh and offering consistent odour‑neutralising performance to suit different environments.

Eliminating odours and plastic waste

“Our customers agree that OdorBac Air is a game-changer in odor control,” says James Law, “with comments such as: “Our challenging rooms with unpleasant smells before, now smell good”; and “Once we started using the OdorBac Air unit, it changed the environment within a few hours. Then, the next day, the smell had vanished – it was amazing!”

“Beyond the proven efficacy of the OdorBac Air systems, 2Pure Products also deliver a measurable sustainability advantage. The refill packs for the non-hazardous, non-irritant, non-carcinogenic and environmentally friendly OdorBac Air odour eliminator are designed to be used with 2Pure’s LoopBox™ closed-loop refill system to eliminate plastic waste, and ensures empty bottles are returned, cleaned and reused.”

https://2pureproducts.com