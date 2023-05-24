Who is going to be the next James Bond?

List of Actors Who Will Be the Next James Bond

James Bond has been a pop culture icon for over five decades. The character has been played by a variety of seasoned actors such as Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and Daniel Craig to name a few. There has been a lot of speculation over the years regarding who the next actor will be to fill the shoes of 007. Here is a list of actors who are rumored to be the next James Bond.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba is, undoubtedly, one of the most popular actors when it comes to speculation about the next actor to play James Bond. Elba has been in the acting business for quite some time and has a long list of impressive performances under his belt, including his critically acclaimed role as Stringer Bell in The Wire, and his portrayal of Nelson Mandela in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

Elba’s suave demeanor, charming personality, and undeniable handsomeness are all attributes that would make him an excellent James Bond. The fact that he has been pushed forward as a favorite for the role has been fuelled by the widespread belief that the franchise would benefit from having a black James Bond.

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy is another name that has been mentioned extensively in the running for the next James Bond. The actor has an impressive resume when it comes to movies and television shows, including his standout role in Mad Max: Fury Road. Hardy is known for his intense screen presence and his ability to take on both dramatic and action-filled roles.

The selection of Tom Hardy would be a departure from the traditional look of James Bond with a rougher edge. Some have compared him to Timothy Dalton, another Bond in the same vein, and it’s an aesthetic that the franchise might be interested in exploring.

Richard Madden

Richard Madden rose to fame following his breakout performance as Robb Stark on Game of Thrones. Since then, he has gone on to star in the popular Netflix series Bodyguard, among other successful projects. Madden has also been mentioned as a potential candidate to take over the James Bond role.

Many fans perceive Madden as the perfect choice for the role. He has the classic Bond look: suave, sophisticated, and handsome. These attributes might make him a more traditional choice for the role, which is precisely what some fans are looking for after the departure of Daniel Craig.

Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill is no stranger to big-budget action movies, having starred in the 2013 Superman movie, Man of Steel, as well as playing a starring role in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Cavill is also a huge fan of the Bond franchise, making him a compelling choice for the role.

The actor shares some similar physical attributes with previous Bonds, with his chiseled jaw, piercing blue eyes, and impressive physique being among his most prominent features. Cavill’s acting abilities are also exceptional and would be an excellent fit for the iconic role.

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston has been a fan favorite as a possible replacement for Daniel Craig since the release of The Night Manager in 2016. The actor is already accustomed to playing a British spy after his role as Agent Loki in the Marvel Comics Universe. Like his other contenders, Hiddleston is well-versed in combat scenes and carries himself with an air of sophistication and suaveness, which are essential qualities in a Bond actor.

Overall, there are many actors that are in the running for the coveted James Bond role, and it will be interesting to see which of them ends up filling the shoes of Daniel Craig. Whether it is someone from this list or someone else entirely, one thing is certain: the next Bond actor will have some big shoes to fill.

