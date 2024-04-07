Who is Greta Thunberg?

Greta Thunberg is a Swedish environmental activist who has gained international recognition for her efforts to combat climate change. Born on January 3, 2003, in Stockholm, Sweden, Greta first gained attention in August 2018 when she started skipping school to protest outside the Swedish parliament. She held a sign that read “Skolstrejk för klimatet” (school strike for the climate) and demanded that the government take immediate action to address the climate crisis.

Since then, Greta has become a prominent figure in the global climate movement. She has spoken at numerous events and conferences around the world, including the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York City in September 2019. Greta’s passionate speeches and strong advocacy for urgent action on climate change have inspired millions of people, particularly young people, to get involved in the fight against climate change.

Despite her young age, Greta has received numerous accolades for her activism. In 2019, she was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year and was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Greta’s message is clear: we need to act now to save the planet for future generations. She continues to urge world leaders to take bold and decisive action to reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment.