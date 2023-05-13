Who is Jason Tindall?

Jason Tindall is a former professional footballer and current football coach from England. He played as a defender for various football clubs in England during his playing career, before ultimately hanging up his boots and transitioning into coaching. Since then, he has coached numerous football clubs, working as both an assistant and a head coach.

Tindall was born on November 22, 1977, in Weymouth, England. He began his football career at the youth academy of Southampton Football Club, where he played for several years before being released at the age of 16. After leaving Southampton, he joined non-league team Weymouth FC, where he made his first-team debut in 1995. Tindall spent six years at Weymouth, making over 100 appearances for the club, before being signed by Bournemouth FC in 2000.

At Bournemouth FC, Tindall became an integral part of the team, playing as a defender and helping the club to promotion to the second tier of English football. He spent six years at Bournemouth, making over 170 appearances, before leaving the club in 2006 to join both Rotherham United and then Northampton. However, Tindall’s career was hampered by injury, and he ultimately retired from professional football in 2008 at the age of 30.

After retiring from playing, Tindall immediately began working as a coach. He was appointed as an assistant coach at Bournemouth in 2008, working under manager Eddie Howe. Tindall was part of the coaching staff that helped Bournemouth achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2015. Tindall then followed Howe to Burnley FC in 2011, where he worked as an assistant coach for two years before returning to Bournemouth in 2012.

Following Howe’s departure from Bournemouth in August 2020, Tindall was appointed as the club’s new head coach. He inherited a talented squad, but Bournemouth had just been relegated to the Championship after five years in the Premier League. As head coach, Tindall was tasked with leading the club back to the top flight of English football.

Tindall got off to a great start as Bournemouth’s head coach, winning his first four matches in charge of the club. However, the team’s form quickly began to decline, and Bournemouth struggled to find consistency throughout the season. Despite this, Tindall was able to help the team reach the playoffs, where they were ultimately eliminated by Brentford.

Despite failing to secure promotion back to the Premier League, Tindall’s first season as Bournemouth’s head coach was generally considered to be a success, particularly given the circumstances in which he took over the team. However, during the 2021-2022 season, as Bournemouth struggled to produce positive results, Tindall was dismissed from his position as head coach.

Despite his dismissal from Bournemouth, it is unlikely that Tindall will remain out of football for long. He is highly respected as a coach and has a proven track record of success. Whether he lands another head coaching job or returns to work as an assistant coach remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that Tindall has a bright future ahead of him in the world of football.