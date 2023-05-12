Who is Jeffersin Lerma and will he be a good fit for Newcastle United FC

Jefferson Lerma is a Colombian professional footballer who plays as a defensive midfielder for Levante UD in La Liga. Born on October 25, 1994, in El Cerrito, Colombia, the 26-year-old has been an integral part of Levante’s midfield since joining the club in 2018. With his commanding presence on the pitch, Lerma has attracted the interest of several clubs, including Newcastle United FC.

Newcastle United FC, a team that has been looking for a quality defensive midfielder for a while now, is reportedly interested in Lerma. The question is whether Lerma would be a good fit for the team. This article will examine Lerma’s qualities and discuss whether he would be a good addition to Newcastle United FC.

Jefferson Lerma’s Playing Style

Lerma is a physical player who is known for his tenacity and work rate on the pitch. He has a fantastic ability to read the game and break up the opposition’s attacks. Lerma’s defensive abilities are his strongest suit, and he is skilled at making crucial tackles, interceptions, and clearances. Moreover, his height of 6’1’’ allows him to win aerial duels and dominate in air. He has a 75% success rate in aerial duels, which ranks him among the top players in La Liga.

Lerma’s passing accuracy is reasonably good as he has 86% pass accuracy, which is impressive considering he is mostly playing in a position that is physically demanding. However, he needs to work on his pass success in the opposition half, which is only 77%. While he may not be the most creative player, he is an excellent ball carrier who can drive the ball from deep and help his team in the transition. He possesses an admirable willingness to work hard and puts maximum effort to keep his team’s shape on the field.

Could Lerma Be a Good fit for Newcastle United FC?

Newcastle United is a team that desperately needs a quality defensive midfielder to protect their defense, and Lerma would be an excellent fit for the club. He has an impressive track record as a defensive midfielder and could potentially become the anchor of Newcastle’s midfield. His defensive qualities would significantly strengthen Newcastle’s midfield, which is something that has been lacking in recent seasons.

With his physical attributes, Lerma could be a valuable asset for Newcastle United. He would add some steel to the midfield, and his ability to win the ball back could be vital in the team’s defensive transition. Moreover, his aerial ability would add a new dimension to the team, especially with the Premier League being a league where teams often rely on set-pieces to score goals.

Lerma is a hard-working player who is known for his work rate. He is never afraid to put in the extra effort to win the ball back or track back to defend. His work rate and passion for the game are something that would be appreciated by Newcastle United fans, who are notoriously vocal and passionate about their team.

Conclusion

Overall, if Newcastle United FC does manage to sign Lerma, it would be a significant addition to their squad. Lerma’s commanding presence and defensive qualities would significantly strengthen the team, especially in their midfield. He would be an excellent fit for the team due to his physical attributes, work rate, and passion for the game. However, Newcastle United needs to finalize Lerma’s signing before the transfer window closes, and there are reports that Newcastle’s budget constraints could hinder their move for the Colombian. If the move doesn’t happen, it would be a missed opportunity for both the team and Lerma as he has the qualities to become a Premier League star in the midfield.