Who is Stephen Mulhern?

Apr 16, 2024

Stephen Mulhern is a well-known British television presenter, entertainer, and magician. He has become a household name in the UK, known for his charismatic personality and hosting a variety of popular television shows. Mulhern was born on April 4, 1977, in Stratford, London. He began his career in entertainment at a young age, and over the years, he has established himself as one of the most versatile and beloved personalities on British television.

One of Stephen Mulhern’s early breakthrough roles was as a presenter on the popular children’s show “Finger Tips.” He went on to host several other children’s programs, including “Tricky TV” and “Globo Loco.” Mulhern’s natural talent for engaging with young audiences and his unique sense of humor quickly made him a favorite among viewers of all ages.

Stephen Mulhern’s career continued to flourish, and he soon became a regular fixture on prime-time television. He has hosted a number of successful shows, including “Catchphrase,” “Big Star’s Little Star,” and “In for a Penny.” Mulhern is also known for his work on talent shows such as “Britain’s Got Talent” and “Saturday Night Takeaway,” where he serves as a co-host alongside Ant and Dec. Photo by Edmond Wells

