Who is Warwick Davis?

Warwick Davis is a British actor, television presenter, writer, and producer. He was born on February 3, 1970, in Epsom, Surrey, England. Despite being born with a rare form of dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, Davis has overcome numerous challenges to become one of the most well-respected actors in the entertainment industry.

Davis first gained fame for his role as the Ewok Wicket in the 1983 film “Return of the Jedi,” the third installment of the original Star Wars trilogy. Standing at just 3 feet 6 inches tall, Davis was chosen for the role due to his small stature. This marked the beginning of his successful career in the film industry.

Throughout his career, Davis has appeared in a variety of films, television shows, and theater productions. Some of his most notable roles include Professor Filius Flitwick and Griphook in the Harry Potter film series, Willow Ufgood in the fantasy film “Willow,” and Marvin the Paranoid Android in the film adaptation of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.” Davis has also appeared in popular television shows such as “Doctor Who,” “Life’s Too Short,” and “An Idiot Abroad.”