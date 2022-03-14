Moving shop is never cheap, for any size of business. Yet, over the last decade, we’ve seen a pattern of a mass exodus from many major companies in England towards the north and northeast. Happening on too large of a scale to be a coincidence, there’s a reason why this change continues to take place.

Companies Making the Change

Most visible to many of our readers could be the changes that have occurred to the BBC in the last few years as their programming continues to head to Manchester. Despite having a home in London for decades, over half of the current BBC is now based outside of the capital. This includes Sport and Live 5, as well as various drama and comedy shows that have long been placed in and around London. Channel 4 made a similar change, adopting Leeds as its headquarters.

Also making a mark are growing tech-based companies which, having the chance to move to London, have continued to stay in the north-east. Ubisoft Reflections, an important and growing part of one of the biggest developers in the world, expanded their operations with a new deal to add another floor to their Gosforth office.

Continuing on the digital front, even some of the best online casinos have moved north to greener pastures. LeoVegas UK has taken this approach, shifting its business and server systems to a location in Newcastle. Though moving equipment can’t have been cheap for this service, they still manage to offer the same features and bonuses that other top-performing online casinos do, so there must be something to it.

Why Take the Leap?

The reason for moving can come down to many specifics, but often the most important is not the destination, but the point of departure. London, being such an important centre in Europe, is not cheap. The cost of living has recently hit an all-time high in the capital, with the average home price reaching £520,000. Given the UK average home cost of £270,700, this is not exactly affordable. These high prices make it difficult for employees, with associated business costs seeing similar leaps. This also serves as a reason that lots of successful businesses already in the north don’t want to move south.

As noted by the BBC, moving out of such a strong London focus allows their programming to better reflect the entire UK. Having London as a mainstay in practically every piece of media might be great for Londoners, but for those of us outside of its reach, the constant attention can be alienating. Outside of the capital, a more inclusive environment should prove better for everyone, and this doesn’t just apply in media operations.

With revolutions in the remote work environment and a greater emphasis on other developed centres of England, the opportunities for people north of London continue to grow. Whether you enjoy a more rural lifestyle, hate commuting, or simply don’t care for the big city culture, this move towards a more diverse form of big business is one many Englanders can appreciate.