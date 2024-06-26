Why Dust Extraction Systems are Essential for Your Workplace

Dust particles are miniature, ranging from 0.5 to 70 microns. But as tiny as these specs of dust are, they can quickly transform your healthy work environment into a toxic one. And since workplaces are prone to excessive airborne particles, dust extraction systems are a must-have. So, how does this system work?

What Are Dust Extraction Systems and How Do They Work?

Dust extraction systems remove dust, debris, and other airborne particles from the air. They are primarily built for safe, clean, breathable air.

Most systems include fans, filters, hoses, and dust collectors. The hose is usually installed near the source for maximum dust collection. It features an impeller system that provides suction to pull dust particles into the unit.

Next, the collected dust runs into a duct system with pipes and hoses and into a cleaning area. This area features inertial separators that separate the dust particles from the dirty air. The particles are collected into a waste bag as the contaminated air is filtered and circulated back into the workplace.

The main types of dust extraction systems are large dust extractors (chip extractors), fine dust extractors, vacuum extractors, and power tool extractors. Large dust extractors efficiently collect large chippings, whereas fine dust extractors are best for finer dust matter. Meanwhile, vacuum and power tool extractors are ideal for minor dust extraction purposes.

4 Reasons Why You Should Install a Dust Extraction System at Your Workplace

Safer Working Environment

On average, 6 million people die every year from exposure to fine particulate matter. This is because breathing polluted air increases one’s susceptibility to developing respiratory infections, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, lung cancer, and more.

Fortunately, having a dust extraction system at your workplace, such as Industrial Filters from Formula Air, ensures your employees breathe clean, filtered air, lowering their likelihood of contracting respiratory diseases.

These systems also reduce the formation of dust clouds, thus improving the workers’ visibility.

Extends Products’ Quality

Dust buildup causes wear and tear on your work equipment. When dust lodges inside the machinery, it corrodes the internal parts, thus reducing its performance and eventually causing it to break down.

Dust extraction systems, however, eliminate dust particles as soon as they are emitted, ensuring your equipment stays in good condition for long. They help you save money since machines are less prone to breaking down.

Promotes Productivity

Dust extraction systems create a healthy working environment for employees, which increases their functional working capacity and boosts their productivity.

Meets Compliance Requirements

The law mandates that every workplace provide a safe environment for its employees. So, by installing a dust extraction system, you comply with this regulation.

Conclusion

Installing a dust extraction system at work is a worthy investment, providing safety, health, and financial benefits. If you need help getting started, contact Formula Air today.