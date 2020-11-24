Put simply; A Dehumidifier removes excess moisture from the air. This is beneficial for a number of reasons. They can help to reduce condensation on your windows, stop damp, help for people suffering from damp related asthma, make your central heating more effective and they can also be used to dry your washing.

What does a Dehumidifier Do?

Dehumidifiers draw in moist air from the home then dries the air and returns it back thereby reducing Relative Humidity in the home. There are two main types of Dehumidifiers: Desiccant & Compressor.

Compressors are the most common units. They feature a gas filled compressor that is used as a cold surface to form condensation within the unit, removing the moisture from the air and then blowing dry air back to the room with a fan. These units are best suited to homes due to the warmer environments.

Desiccant dehumidifiers feature what is known as a desiccant material on a spinning wheel inside the unit that absorbs moisture and once the moisture is removed a heated fan blows dry and slightly warmer air back into the room. These are best used in colder environments such as garages.

Reducing Condensation

Condensation appears in homes when warm, humid air inside meets a cold surface, in this case that would be windows. In winter months, many of us turn up the central heating to keep the home warm. If there is excess moisture in your home and you have single glazed windows, this leads to the window becoming a cold surface and when these two meet, it creates condensation.

Condensation on your windows could lead to big problems. It could be damaging to your health. Condensation can lead to the growth of mould in your home that is a harmful to many people asthma sufferers. It can also cause damage to the property itself by warping wood and damaging wallpaper which can lead to costly repairs.

Having a dehumidifier that dries the air reduces the moisture levels in the home and thereby reduces condensation on your windows in the winter.

Making your Central Heating More Effective

If your home’s Relative Humidity is 70% (which is high) then your central heating is not only working to heat the air, it is also working on heating the moisture within the air. The moisture particles in the air are much harder to warm than the air itself so you’ll be spending more money on heating bills to heat any room in such conditions.

By using a dehumidifier and reducing the relative humidity to 50% (anywhere from 40%-50% is ideal for many homes) this means that the dry air can be heated far easier. If you run the central heating by a thermostat to achieve 20°C, this will not take as long or be as expensive. Even with the running costs of the dehumidifier this can lead to savings year on year.

Drying Laundry

Many people choose not to use tumble dryers in their homes for many reasons be it fire risk, the size of the unit or the noise they make when operating. As Dehumidifiers specialise in removing moisture from the air, many are just as capable of removing moisture from clothing and feature a Laundry Mode.

Running a dehumidifier to dry your laundry on a clothes horse in the winter when you can’t put washing out on the line is a fantastic alternative to a tumble dryer. Larger units with high extraction rates can dry a whole load of washing in a few hours and, in terms of running costs compared to tumble dryers, can be done for a fraction of the cost. Make sure to empty the unit of water every couple of hours if you’re doing multiple loads or attach a hose for a “Continuous Drainage” option that is offered by the vast majority of manufacturers.

Conclusion

Dehumidifiers are an essential appliance for many homes and can help to reduce mould, make your heating more efficient and can even dry your laundry. AirConCentre.co.uk offers a wide range of home dehumidifiers from leading brands.