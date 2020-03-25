The main question that all single guys ask themselves is where to find the one and only? The problem of finding a good girl is very serious for lots of men, even though more than 7 billion people live on our planet. Experts associate such problems with the personal qualities of young people, the peculiarities of choice and requirements for a potential better half.

Based on the established reasons that make it difficult to improve your personal life, you can discover many ways to quickly find a girlfriend for a serious relationship. To do this, you don’t even need to study pickup techniques, scroll psychological forums and articles or consider independent escorts on rougeboulevard, it will be enough to understand yourself, as well as change your attitude to the girls.

The Reasons for Failure

1. Inflated Demands

Often the problem hides in the attitude towards girls, guys overestimate their demands, as a result of which they reject beautiful creatures. Each of us has own flaws and goodness, and if you like a person, you need to accept her as she is.

2. Letting Yourself Go

Appearance is the first thing to look at, and it can either attract and arouse interest or repel. You should always remember that a book is judged by its cover. A girl, when she sees a stranger, immediately assesses him on several points:

cleanliness and personal hygiene;

pleasant smell;

condition of clothing and shoes;

well-groomed haircut and facial hair.

3. Self-Doubt

Fear of talking to the opposite sex is one of the important fears. This is often explained by a fear of rejection. It seems to the man that he will look ridiculous and miserable. But if you don’t attempt to do anything, then nothing will change. You need to take the initiative in our own hands and overcome the fears that restrict your life.

How to Find a Good Girlfriend: Tips

The advice of a psychologist will complement the overall picture of the reasons why lots of men can’t find a girlfriend, and also where and how to meet your soul mate. These hints consist of simple actions, namely:

there is no need to be afraid of dating, even if some attempts were unsuccessful;

also, don’t be afraid of beautiful girls, considering them out of your league, because for this reason they often remain lonely for a long time;

to be successful with the opposite sex, you need to work on your weaknesses, overcome bad habits, fears, excess weight, etc.;

girls always choose strong and confident men, so you need to deal with hangups and prejudices.

To understand why you are unlucky in love affairs, you need to first understand yourself. Often, after analysing your behaviour and thinking about your next actions, you can improve the situation. Psychologists also emphasize that failures in personal life are often hidden in the girls themselves, their fears and high expectations. So you need to bear in mind all the nuances when considering this problem.