USBs, hard drives, attached network storage, tape drives and even paper – these are just some of the ways businesses are storing their all-important business files, their data and their financial information. Sadly, as our reliance on technology continues to increase these traditional methods of backup just aren’t meeting the needs of growing businesses who have progress, cost, and security in mind.

Thanks to the advancement of technology, business owners like you no longer have to worry about the additional costs that would traditionally come with data storage. Where business owners would normally find themselves trapped in an endless cycle of manual data entry, file transfers and a bottomless expense of extra storage equipment and software, thanks to cloud back-up services, all of this and more can be done with just a few simple clicks.

Want to know more? Read on to discover why more businesses than ever are switching to cloud back-up services.

Security

Just like you have security cameras throughout your business premises, you lock doors and keep tabs on the valuables inside, you need to consider the same procedures for your work computers and the information they carry. These days, most criminals want your data and your financial information rather than your petty cash and your laptops. If you’re using traditional data storage methods, then you’re more at risk of having your files and data infiltrated by cyber criminals. In contrast, when your information is stored remotely online, then your data is fully protected and technically unreachable thanks to the latest in cyber security techniques.

It’s user friendly

Not all entrepreneurs and business owners are confident with installing programmes and software. However, you don’t need to be an IT genius to install and run your cloud back-up software. Once it’s installed it runs automatically in the background and you’re able to easily access any files you need within just a few clicks.

You’re fully supported

Depending on your chosen vendor, many cloud back-up providers also include remote support for all their clients. So, if you have any queries or concerns, you’ll be fully supported by your chosen supplier.

You can use it anywhere

With more of us working from home than ever before, it makes sense that any work completed, or files created are fully encrypted and stored securely in your chosen cloud back-up service. This is all done automatically, which means no more worrying about USBs going missing, temperamental external hard drives or endless reams of printing that needs to be filed.

It’s cheaper!

One thing all business owners have in common is their desire to run as cheaply as possible, without compromising quality or security. This is why cloud back-up services are more popular than ever – they’re cheap, safe and grow with your business.

And finally, transitioning to the cloud is easy

Many companies with inferior back-up systems in place might continue with this unfit for purpose handling of data because they don't know where to begin.