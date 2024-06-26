Why Should You Store Your Weed Pen In An Upright Position?

Proper storage of your weed pen helps it work well and upholds the quality of the extract inside. Amongst the many things to consider when storing, one simple but often overlooked idea is keeping it upright. This small practice may be a game changer for the device and the oil or concentrate you have inside. Whether you are a light smoker or an enthusiast, knowing why you should store your weed pen in an upright position can increase your vaping experience while keeping your device working best. This blog delineates the reasons behind this storage method and how it helps prolong the life and performance of your weed pen.

7 Reasons For Storing Your Weed Pen In An Upright Position

Prevents leaks

This is where you can really prevent your weed pen from dripping oil or concentrate from the cartridge or tank. When the pen is standing upright, gravity holds the oil in the reservoir and seals it well, thus minimizing any leakage risks through the mouthpiece or airflow vents. Pens with liquid extracts should be stored up and down if they are warm or under pressure.

Keep this pen upright to preserve it so you don’t have a mess to clean and all valuable contents wasted because of leakages. It’s a straightforward but effective way of ensuring that your weed pen is always ready for use without dealing with issues like leaking.

Source: Freepik

Maintains viscosity

Keeping your weed pen upright helps maintain the viscosity of the cannabis oil or concentrate inside the cartridge or tank. Viscosity denotes how thick or thin an oil product is, which changes every time there’s a variation in temperature and orientation. When stored in an upright position, oil settles evenly within a container, allowing the user to use it to draw at a time. This means that consistent vaping sessions occur, and one need not worry about whether he/she will get enough satisfaction from smoking the product.

The direct relationship between viscidity and flavor output plus vapor production necessitates establishing viscosity levels while storing one’s weed pens vertically. They help ensure proper flow and efficient vaporization whenever one decides to use them again.

Optimal airflow

Storing your weed pen upright allows optimal airflow within the cartridge or tank. Proper airflow is vital to create smooth and flavorful vapor with each use. An upright pen ensures that air can move freely through it, coalitional for effective vaporization of the cannabis oil or concentrate. This means you should experience consistent hits without any hindrance of air bubbles or uneven oil distribution.

While storing your weed pen in an upright position improves overall vaping satisfaction by producing satisfying clouds and preserving flavor profiles from the extracts, it also reduces dry hits and harsh pulls resulting from poor storage, leading to compromised airflow.

Even heating

The upright position of your weed pen enables cannabis oil or concentrate in the cartridge or tank to heat up evenly inside it. In an upright position, the heating element will spread the heat uniformly throughout the oil, promoting efficient vaporization and avoiding localized overheating. This ensures uniform vaporization of the oil, maximizing cannabinoids and terpenes extraction while reducing chances of scorching and burning off any extractives that lead to excessive carbon build-up on the coil leg’s surface, in which case your wick may be ruined as well.

Even heating guarantees that both taste and potency are maintained while ensuring extended life expectancy for your cart/tank by avoiding premature wear of coil head, heaters’ elements, et cetera, which we cannot afford to happen because our primary purpose here is to maximize users’ pleasure every time they hit this pipe.

Preserves flavor

It is better to keep your weed pen upright to preserve the flavor of cannabis oil or concentrate. Because vape cartridges are exposed to air and light, the taste of flavors can deteriorate over time. This will allow for an even settling of oil in the cartridge or tank, thus minimizing exposure to air bubbles, which may oxidize and lose flavor, giving you consistent flavor profiles. By doing this, one is assured they get all the various flavor elements in their draws.

Preserving the flavor enhances the vaping experience, making it more enjoyable and satisfying. Storing your weed pen upward maintains its fruity, herbal, or dessert-like flavors’ freshness and richness, hence a consistent and tasty vaping experience.

Avoids clogging

Why store your weed pen upward? One reason is that it prevents blockage within airflow passages through the mouthpiece opening. Sometimes, if not stored well, like horizontally or upside-down, a little oil or concentrate might be left behind within the mouthpiece section or around airflow holes, leading to clogging, poor vapor production, and reduced device performance.

Gravity helps guide oil into the reservoir from where it comes for chances of clogs along critical routes on which air flows between them, significantly reducing this risk by keeping pens upright during storage and preventing such development. Therefore, using your marijuana pen entails smooth hits with uniform evaporation without any inconveniences caused by blocked airflow systems due to poor storage choices.

Source: Freepik

Extends battery life

If you keep your cannabis pen in a vertical position, it will extend its battery life. The pen’s battery can also be saved by being appropriately stored so it doesn’t lose charge, which is unnecessary. When stored upright, the pen cannot activate accidentally as it may when kept horizontally or upside down.

By reducing the chances of accidentally turning on the device, you save on power and ensure it does not go off when needed. Besides enhancing the convenience of using your weed pen, extending the battery life also elongates its overall lifespan, hence minimizing instances where batteries should be replaced or charged frequently.