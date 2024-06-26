How GPS tracking systems benefit vehicle security

Our country has a high rate of car theft, and this proves that, when it comes to vehicle protection, insurance alone is often not enough. In situations like this, we need quick action and accurate information, something that insurance companies don’t always offer.

For this reason, there are GPS-based vehicle tracking devices, which use satellite-powered geolocation technology to locate your car more quickly and safely.

Have you ever thought about installing one of these in your vehicle? Below we explain how they work and why you shouldn’t let go of these devices!

How does GPS-based vehicle tracking work?

You must know this acronym well because everyone has GPS on their smartphone. It’s no surprise that this is the most accurate and widely used system today, and it allows vehicles to be located anywhere, even at great distances. Some devices are more powerful than others, such as this Magnetic GPS for Car that can work for up to 40 days and be active in standby mode for up to 90 days.

GPS-based tracking systems are powered by at least 24 satellites that continuously orbit the earth, 24 hours a day. The range tends to be unlimited and you will be able to monitor your vehicle in real-time. Basically, GPS trackers collect signals from satellites and analyze them instantly to estimate the location, speed, and altitude of the monitored object.

GPS trackers emit location signals that inform geographic coordinates, which are sent to a monitoring center – or directly to your smartphone – so you know exactly where your vehicle is, whether it’s moving or stopped.

With it, you can find out where the vehicle is, what its speed is, what time it enters or leaves a location, and even view images, i.e. provide all the data necessary for your vehicle to be located as quickly as possible.

Discover the 3 benefits of having a vehicle tracking device!

We have already talked above about the accuracy of the information from this equipment, which is a great advantage, as it greatly increases the chances of locating the vehicle in case of theft or even identifying the attacker in case of theft. But there are other advantages that you need to know:

Reduces your insurance costs

That’s right. Having a GPS tracking device in your vehicle reduces the chances of theft, and this is taken into account by insurance companies. With this, you can get a good discount on insurance costs.

Provides more safety for drivers and passengers

Tracking technology brings more agility and security, which means you and your family will be able to be located quickly if you become a victim of kidnapping, for example. This ties in with the emergency alarm feature that can be activated to call for immediate assistance to rapid response units while also giving them the real-time location of you or your vehicle.

Geofencing feature

This distinctive feature of GPS trackers allows you to design a safe zone for your vehicle and know whenever your vehicle goes out of that safe zone.

So there’s no denying that GPS tracking systems are proving capable of closing vehicle security loopholes. It will be more difficult for anyone who intends to steal a vehicle that has been fitted with a GPS tracker.