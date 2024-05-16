Why these north-east actors are inspiring future talent

Melanie Hill and Robson Green at the University of Sunderland

Actors Melanie Hill and Robson Green have taken part in a series of talks to students at the University of Sunderland to inspire the next generation of acting talent.

Students who study Screen Performance had the chance to hear from those in the industry and gain invaluable advice for their future careers.

Both Melanie and Robson also answered questions from coping with setbacks to embracing opportunities.

Robson said: “I enjoyed the opportunity of engaging with the talented Drama and performing arts students at the University of Sunderland, sharing the insights and experiences gathered over my 40-year journey as an actor.

“It’s a privilege to connect with the next generation of creative minds and hopefully inspire them on their own artistic adventure.”

Robson added: “I also enjoyed teaming up with former Artistic Director of Live Theatre and close friend Max Roberts who is one of the main reasons I took up acting as a profession all those years ago. One of the best directors in the business.”

The actors also had the chance to reflect on the north-east and the homegrown talent that is being nurtured at the university.

Melanie, who is an honorary fellow at the University of Sunderland, said: “I’m thrilled to be returning to Sunderland, my hometown, to chat to the future hope for the city.”

Melanie added: “I’ve enjoyed speaking about all I’ve learned, failed at, enjoyed, hated, laughed at in the last 40 years. Warts and all.”

This is all made possible through the collaborative partnership that the University has with Live Theatre, Newcastle to offer higher education students the opportunity to develop relationships with industry professionals.

Dr Adelle Hulsmeier, Senior Lecturer and Programme Leader for Screen Performance at the University of Sunderland, said: “The University is once again honoured to have such prestigious and experienced professionals visit the University and share their knowledge and expertise with the students.

“Shaping the students learning and understanding of the profession is a huge and important part of our performance programmes, and we are incredibly grateful to Max Roberts for his exhaustive and conscientious approach to bringing relevant and exciting professionals into our space to encourage, influence and advise our students on routes to industry and employment.

“We are incredibly grateful for the actors for taking time out of their incredibly busy schedules to share their experience and guidance with the students, it is incredibly valuable to have such revered and celebrated individuals impact the students educational journey.”

If you are interested in studying Screen Performance here at the University of Sunderland, find out more here: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/media/undergraduate-screen-performance/