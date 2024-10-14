Why this inspiring graduate is sharing his story on World Mental Health Day

A University of Sunderland graduate who went from not knowing how to read or write until he was 23 to achieving a First-Class Honours degree is hoping his story of perseverance and determination will inspire others to achieve their goals.

Surrounded by family, Josh Bridle beamed with pride as he celebrated graduating with a Business and Management degree at the Stadium of Light earlier this year.

However, the 27-year-old’s road to graduation has been far from easy.

“I was deaf and couldn’t speak for the first few years of my life, I didn’t have a GCSE to my name, and I weighed 32 stone,” Josh said.

“Up until the age of 23 I couldn’t read or write, I was illiterate, so people used to call me names.

“It utterly destroyed my confidence but then I just decided, it doesn’t matter what people think, just give it a try.”

As a child, Josh suffered from glue ear, a condition where the empty middle part of the ear canal fills up with fluid. This affected his speech, hearing and cognitive development and from the age of four until seven, Josh attended speech therapy.

After leaving school without any GCSEs, Josh went to college to study business. However, it was during this time Josh’s health became his priority and after working hard to improve his lifestyle, he went from weighing 32 stone to around 14 stone in just two years.

Josh failed college but a desire to see the world led him to join the Merchant Navy as a deckhand.

The role took Josh all over the globe to places like Panama, Japan, Korea, the Middle East and the Baltics – but something was missing. Josh wanted an education.

While working as a deckhand, Josh decided to take positive action and use any spare time he had to teach himself how to read and write.

Josh, who was 23 at the time, said: “I got fed up with it. Having people read for me, telling me what this means and what that means.

“I bought a load of baby books so I could learn how to structure sentences. I would sit in my bunk in the evening while everyone else would go out, trying to learn how to read. I wanted it that badly.”

Josh left the Merchant Navy in 2020 and went to university in Portsmouth to study media and communications. However, after struggling with his mental health and not being able to settle in the city, he decided to head north to the University of Sunderland and began his Business and Management degree in October 2021.

Just a few weeks before enrolling at Sunderland, Josh had major surgery to remove excess skin following his weight loss, during which he had to have four blood transfusions and 120 stitches in his chest.

Fast forward three years, and not only has Josh graduated with the highest grade you can achieve on an undergraduate degree in the UK, but he has completely transformed his life.

Josh, whose mum also studied Business and Management at Sunderland in the 1990s, said: “My family always said I had that fight in me and I’m starting to believe that.

“It has been an eye-opener to see who I actually I am. I see myself as a leader, not just through my academic abilities but also through my experience of being kicked down and treated horribly.

“So many people laughed at me when I came to university – they would say, why am I wasting my money? I thought, I’ll show you.

“But ultimately, I didn’t do it for them. This is for me.”

Josh admits he would not be where he is today if it were not for the University of Sunderland.

He said: “I would say the whole business faculty, they didn’t just give me a degree – they didn’t know it at the time – but they saved me.

“They said, “you can do it Josh” and they came through on that promise. This is a big thank you to them. They are my heroes.”

Gavin Mason, Senior Lecturer in Management at the University of Sunderland, said: “Josh’s relentless dedication and unwavering determination to achieve his degree is truly inspiring.

“Josh consistently demonstrated exceptional academic prowess, a strong work ethic, and a passion for learning that sets him apart. His commitment to excellence and sheer perseverance in the face of both academic and personal learning challenges are utterly remarkable, making him a standout person in every way.”

Josh is continuing his educational journey with the University of Sunderland by studying a Masters in Finance and Management.

He said: “It’s not just about the end result, I find happiness in the pursuit of success.

“This is just the start; I’m going to keep going. I want to keep learning, keep developing.

“I just love the thrill of a challenge. I thrive in the midst of battle and you’re thinking, can I actually do this? Proving to the people who doubt me that I can do it.”

This week marks World Mental Health Day (Thursday 10 October), and Josh hopes his journey will prove to others who are struggling in life that they can go on to achieve their dreams.

Josh, who was born in Northern Ireland but now lives in Durham, said: “Life can be tough; it can be miserable. There will be times when you’re going to have to throw in all your resources and basically take the hits – but keep going.

“When I’m at my lowest, weakest and most tired – that’s when it’s showtime, that’s when champions get up and get it done. That’s how I try to live my life.”

The University of Sunderland has been named best in the country for student support by the new Daily Mail University Guide 2025.

