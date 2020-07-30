This month, gyms have reopened across the North East after being closed for several months due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Will you be heading back now they’ve reopened? As well as the high cost of a gym membership, you may be worried that you may be more at risk of catching COVID-19. Here we look at some of the reasons why we think you should give up your gym membership for good!

Gyms can get you stuck in a rut

Switching up your routine is so important. It’s easy to get bored which will result in you losing motivation and probably giving up. Going to the gym can easily force you into doing the same things day after day as you get comfortable in certain classes and with certain equipment. The benefits of exercising at home means you are free to do whatever you want, whenever you want! Whether that’s a bit of skipping, or different online classes, switching it up will avoid you getting stuck in a rut.

Exercising at home saves you time

One thing we’ve all had more of during the pandemic is more time. The commute has been thrown out thanks to having the option of working at home and we’ve had way more flexibility with our hours due to the lack of childcare. Working out from home means no more wasting time travelling to the gym. You can roll out of bed, straight into your activewear and into your home gym. Try some of these home fitness exercises that anyone can do!

You’ll save money

This may be the most obvious point, but it’s true! Instead of spending upwards of £20 a month on a gym membership, you can invest this money in other ways. Exercise is one of those things you don’t actually have to pay money for. You can workout at home, in the local park or simply go for a jog around your housing estate. The money you save could be put away to save for a dream holiday or you could put it towards investing in some gym kit for your home. Which takes us onto our next point.

You can build a home gym

Building a home gym isn’t as hard as you think. Pick up some dumbbells, resistance bands, medicine balls and a yoga mat and you’re good to go! You don’t need expensive equipment to get in a good workout. A huge benefit of a home gym is you can workout in peace without feeling like all eyes are on you! You can also play your own music out loud.

Recovery tools

Don’t forget to invest in recovery tools when setting up your home gym. In the gym you may find it difficult to find a quiet space to just stretch out the muscles and use your recovery tools. At home you will find it much easier to incorporate recovery time in your exercise routine! Muscle recovery is so important to keep the muscles in their best working order. Using tools such as foam rollers or a massage gun can save you time and money on physio visits, as well as being portable and lightweight for recovery wherever you are!