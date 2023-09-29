WOLVES IN CHIC CLOTHING…

A leading North East housebuilder has swapped homes for away – by providing kit for a team of young footballers.

When Miller Homes heard Forest Hall U12 Wolves needed an away kit for the coming season, bosses immediately stepped in to help.

The company – which is delivering new homes across Durham, Tyne and Wear and Northumberland – agreed to sponsor the team and provide sufficient shirts, socks and shorts to last all 13 players for the next two years.

And not only will the Wolves be the best dressed team on the pitch, but the deal has once again highlighted Miller’s commitment to the communities it serves.

The team, which plays in the NFL on Sundays and is made up of Newcastle boys aged 11 and 12, has continued to improve and push on and up through the leagues, winning league titles in the past two years.

They will wear the new kit – which carries the Miller Homes name and logo – when they travel across Tyneside and Northumberland to take on other clubs and it will also double as their training kit.

Wolves’ coach, Andrew Lowson, said, the team was “blown away” by the £600 sponsorship from Miller Homes.

“On behalf of all the players I’d like to thank them for ensuring we have great quality kit – and enough of it – to last for quite some time,” he said.

Aisling Ramshaw, sales director for Miller Homes North East, said: “When you are building homes you are building communities and we are committed to doing what we can to support those communities.

“Forest Hall U12 Wolves are a great team and we wish them every success for the coming season.”

Miller Homes is also now inviting groups, organisations and good causes to bid for a share of £10,000 from its Community Fund.

Launched in 2022 to help grassroots projects linked to education, wellbeing, the environment and sport across the North East, the fund gives out grants of up to £2k to successful applicants, who have until 25 October to apply.

To make an application to the Miller Homes Community Fund visit www.millerhomes.co.uk/corporate/commuity-fund

