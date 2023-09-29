STILL TIME TO SIGN UP FOR THE BRIDGES’ STUDENT RAID…

DISCOUNTS, entertainment and giveaways are all on offer to Sunderland students next week – if they’re fast.

The Bridges’ annual Student Raid is set to return on Monday (Sept 25) with a huge night of fun and bargains to be had, as long as those wanting to attend sign up in advance.

Along with discounts of up to 20 per cent at some retailers, the shopping centre has laid on a whole host of activities, some of which are being provided by a range of partners.

Everyone attending will be able to enjoy both free popcorn and candy floss, with non-alcoholic drink samples on offer, courtesy of These Things Happen.

The Foundation of Light will be present at the event with a range of interactive games, while Sunderland BID will be running a spin the wheel competition to win a Sunderland Gift Card.

JD Gyms will be giving away drinks and sweets and will also be running their own spin the wheel game with a number of special offers up for grabs, as will be Sloan Sportsbar which will handing out goody bags.

Free glitter makeovers and a chance to win a holiday from travel experts, Dawson and Sanderson, while Bubble Ci-Tea are offering a buy one, get one free deal on the night.

The event is being held in the centre from 6pm to 9pm, with most of the centre’s retailers taking part – some offering discounts of up to 30 per cent.

H Samuel, River Island, Schuh, Clarks, Clinton Cards, The Perfume Shop, Select, The Fashion Bible and Be More Geek are all offering 20 per cent discount on the night, as are The Body Shop – which will also be handing out a free gift to anyone who spends more than £30 – and H & M with a spend of £30 or more.

New Look will also be offering 20 per cent discount with a spin and win game, while Claire’s Accessories will be giving a whopping 30 per cent discount on the night.

There will be a 15 per cent discount at Pandora, Ann Summers, Hotel Chocolat, Trespass Batched and Caffe Nero,with further offers at Superdrug, HMV, Phone Trader and Leading Labels.

Lush will be handing out a free gift on every spend over £20 and handing out free samples.

The event is free to attend but anyone wanting to go along will need to register in advance at

Student Raid Registration – The Bridges Shopping Centre, Sunderland (thebridges-shopping.com)

Centre Director, Karen Eve, is delighted to have had so much support for the event.

“This is looking like our best Student Raid to date,” she said.

“There are some amazing discounts available plus a really packed programme entertainment which both old and new students will enjoy. It’s a brilliant way to get their new term underway.”

