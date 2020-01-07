BBL Cup, Semi-Final (Second leg)

(Riders – Wright 17, Cartwright 14, Thompson 13; Wolves – J.Williams 18, Edwards 17, Hughes 15)(Aggregate: Riders 137-146 Wolves)

BBL Trophy, First Round

Newcastle Eagles 133-61 Dunfermline Reign (33-16, 65-37, 100-54)

(Eagles – Gettys 31, Schlitzer 30, Matthews 19; Reign – Sirrell 12, Ferguson 11, Potts 10)

Plymouth Raiders 62-71 B. Braun Sheffield Sharks (16-27, 36-40, 55-58)

(Raiders – Wilcher 16, Mvouika 12, Daniels 6; Sharks – Cashaw 16, Tuck 13, Marsden 12)

Worcester Wolves reached the BBL Cup Final for a second time Friday night whilst Newcastle Eagles and B. Braun Sheffield Sharks advanced in the BBL Trophy.

Despite a three point lead heading into Friday’s second leg, the Wolfpack managed to take down Leicester Riders on the road 71-83, finishing on aggregate 137-146.

The first quarter saw the Riders lead all the way through, by as much as 12 points at one stage, but the Wolves fought hard and took every quarter thereafter with the Riders unable to handle Wolves down the stretch and were clutching at straws in the second half until a huge dunk from Raheem May Thompson essentially closed the game in the final period.

Jordan Williams had a great game, grabbing 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists, whilst Cortez Edwards followed suit with 17 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Worcester Wolves will now meet Bristol Flyers in the 2020 BBL Cup Final on January 26, live from Arena Birmingham.

In the BBL Trophy First Round, Newcastle Eagles breezed past Dunfermline Reign, 133-61, sending them into the Quarter Finals.

CJ Gettys continued his run of great performances scoring 31 points and grabbing 19 rebounds, and Nick Schlitzer produced his best performance in the BBL so far with a triple-double of 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

And in the other First Round tie, B. Braun Sheffield Sharks advanced to the next round of the Trophy after a win over the Plymouth Raiders, 62-71.

The Sharks were led by Connor Cashaw, who topped his team with 16 points, and were able to fend off several Plymouth attempts for a comeback.

Both Newcastle Eagles and B. Braun Sheffield Sharks will now meet in the BBL Trophy Quarter-Finals, per the competition’s bracket format.