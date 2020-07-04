The Nike Air Zoom Double Stacked celebrates an iconic Nike technology, Zoom Air, through a bold, feminine design language. 

Built on an elongated, women’s-specific last and drawing cues from early prototypes of the Nike Air Zoom AlphaFly NEXT%, the shoe is punctuated by stacked Zoom Air units housed in a reductive cored-out midsole, mimicking the line of the full-length carbon plate from the pioneering running shoe. At the forefoot and the heel sit a single stack Zoom Air unit, placed specifically in accordance with pressure-mapped data informing where women hit the ground with the most force.

From a distance, the silhouette is a stunning exercise in shape, proportion and aerodynamics. Up close, it is defined by beautifully and delicately crafted detailing in the upper — including premium leather and stitching details, an unfinished TPU Swoosh and more. 

“The Nike Air Zoom Double Stacked highlights a bold and in-your-face bottom unit with an almost purposely-simplistic upper that uniquely adds to the storied Air Zoom family,” says Nike Sportswear senior project line manager Alyson Kizzier. “There are so many women out there whose love of sneakers is real and passionate, and it’s great to be able to celebrate their affinity of sneaker culture by bringing Air Zoom innovation, energy and newness to a women’s-exclusive silhouette.”

Zoom Air Manufacturing Has Evolved Too

Manufacturing lines used to produce Zoom Air units have evolved during recent years to include partial automation to improve efficiencies:

FROM: The original lines required operators to manually place pre-cut TPU sheets, load Zoom Air fabric cores and remove finished parts for inflation. 

TO: The newest of the Zoom Air lines use a spider robot with an electric eye that quickly and precisely places the Zoom Air cores onto the TPU sheets, which the machine loads directly off the roll.

Alyson Kizzier, Nike Sportswear senior project line manager

The Nike Air Zoom Double Stacked is part of a suite of new designs, inclusive of the Nike Air Zoom Type, engineered for all-day wear and progressing the storied legacy of Air Zoom innovation. 

 

Since 1995, Nike Zoom Air technology has supercharged the likes of Sheryl Swoopes and LeBron James and propelled world-record marathoners like Eliud Kipchoge.

 

An additional new design, the Nike Air Zoom Division, with its Air Streak Lite-inspired upper, blends the style of classic Nike racing flats with modern Zoom Air technology. It features two Zoom Air pods, engineered to provide cushioning for the feet and body, in the forefoot. 

Nike Air Zoom Double Stacked drops on July 2 on the SNKRS app and at select retailers, and Nike Air Zoom Division releases July 2 on nike.com and at select retailers. 