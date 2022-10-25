Northumbrian Water is preparing to start work on a £2.5m investment in upgrades to the sewer network in Eaglescliffe, Stockton-on-Tees.

The work, which is due to start on November 7, subject to final approval from landowners, will ensure the sewer’s resilience for years to come.

Working with its partner Mott MacDonald Bentley (MMB), the water company will lay a new pipe from a pumping station next to the River Tees to Allens West Railway Station, replacing an old pipe that is starting to deteriorate due to its age.

Construction work is set to take up to 12 months to complete.

The majority of the pipe’s route will be within fields and grassed areas and two major road crossings will be carried out without the need to dig into the highway. Northumbrian Water and Mott MacDonald Bentley will seek to minimise disruption where the route crosses the A67 and Aislaby Road by using innovative “trenchless” technology, where pits are dug either side of the highway and the pipe is fed through a bored hole, under the road itself.

Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, Peter Greenan said: “This investment will help protect services and the environment by replacing an old pipe that is deteriorating with age.

“We are looking forward to getting on site and delivering this project with MMB, and we have set up a web page to keep people up to date with the work.”

People can find information as the project progresses at www.nwlcommunityportal.co.uk, following the link to the Aislaby Road Rising Main.