North-East manufacturer BTS Facades and Fabrications hasn’t let Covid-19 halt its work with a local trust by paying upfront for future services, ensuring the continuation of The Employability Trust.

The trust, which has helped 234 people gain sustainable employment since its inception in 2011, works with businesses across the region to provide support services from warehousing to manufacturing, while at the same time offering jobs and training opportunities to the long term unemployed.

CEO of The Employability Trust Bill Marley said: “Working with BTS has enabled us to employ two people to work solely on their contract which includes cutting extrusion, fabrication and the assembly of rails. These two individuals had previously been unsuccessful in employment but thanks to this contract, are thriving in the workplace and with their own mental health.

“Having the support of companies like BTS at this time means the world as we can continue doing what we do best – increasing individual employability and self-worth which ultimately leads to sustainable and long-term employment.”

Managing Director of BTS, which is based in Newton Aycliffe, Phil Atkinson said: “Working with the Employability Trust means we’re able to produce as much as possible while also supporting a very worthy cause.

“As a business we want to do all we can to support employment opportunities within the region and we know we can rely on the superior quality and standards we expect.”

The Employability Trust, which works with a number of national and regional brands, is always looking for opportunities to create jobs and certainty for the long-term unemployed and is keen to hear from businesses that may require their services. For more information, please visit: www.theemployabilitytrust.com

For more information about BTS Facades and Fabrications, please visit www.btsfabrications.co.uk