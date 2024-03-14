World Kidney Day: How are you getting involved?

World Kidney Day is observed annually on the second Thursday in March. This year, it falls on March 11th, 2021. The day serves as a global awareness campaign aimed at raising awareness about the importance of our kidneys and reducing the impact of kidney disease worldwide. Kidney disease affects millions of people around the world, and it is important to take steps to protect and maintain our kidney health.

There are many ways to get involved in World Kidney Day and show your support for kidney health. One of the simplest ways is to spread awareness about the importance of kidney health. Share information about kidney disease, its risk factors, and prevention tips on social media platforms. Encourage your friends and family to get screened for kidney disease and to adopt a healthy lifestyle that includes regular exercise, a balanced diet, and staying hydrated.

Another way to get involved in World Kidney Day is to participate in events and activities organized by kidney health organizations and support groups. These events may include educational workshops, fundraising walks or runs, and health screenings. By participating in these events, you not only show your support for kidney health but also help raise funds for research and patient support services.