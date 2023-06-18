World premiere for the efficiency champion: Volkswagen ID.7 with a range of up to 700 km (WLTP)

The ID.7 is the first all-electric Volkswagen for the upper mid-size class

The combination of excellent aerodynamics and a new, more efficient drive generation ensures long ranges

First Volkswagen with new display and operating concept

Exceptional travel comfort through features such as new air conditioning, seat Climatronic with massage function 3 and panoramic sunroof with switchable smart glass 3

The launch of the ID.7 is scheduled for autumn 2023 in Europe and China; North America will follow in 2024

Wolfsburg – Volkswagen now presents the new ID.7, the brand’s first global electric model for the upper mid-size class. The combination of ranges up to 700 kilometres (WLTP)2, superior powertrain, spacious interior and premium technologies makes the ID.7 a comfortable limousine for long distance travel and opens up a new segment for the ID. family. Almost five metres long, the model also has an enhanced customer-focused operating concept and a high-quality appearance. The ID.7 launch is planned for this year in Europe and China, and from 2024 in North America.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars: “With the ID.7 we are taking the next step in our electric offensive. The limousine offers a high level of comfort and long ranges. Already by 2026, we will offer the widest electric range of all manufacturers in Europe – from the entry-level model for less than 25,000 euros up to the ID.7 as the new top model within the ID. family. Our goal is to achieve an electric car share of 80 per cent in Europe by 2030. As from 2033, Volkswagen will produce only electric vehicles in Europe.”

Kai Grünitz, Member of the Brand Board of Management responsible for Development: “The ID.7 sets new efficiency standards on the basis of the modular electric drive matrix (MEB). We are aiming for a range of up to 700 kilometres2 in accordance with WLTP. This is made possible by very good aerodynamics and by significantly increased efficiency in the areas of the powertrain and thermal management.” The ID.7 is the first MEB model with a completely new, highly efficient drive generation. With 210 kW (286 PS), it is the most powerful and highest-torque electric drive motor in a Volkswagen ID. model so far. This power variant is used in the ID.7 independently of the chosen battery size. The power unit with the internal designation APP550 was developed together with Volkswagen Group Components in Kassel (Germany) and is also produced there.

The new electric drive has been optimised above all in terms of its energy consumption. Depending on the battery sizes, it is predicted that WLTP ranges of up to 700 kilometres2 and charging capacities of up to about 200 kW will be possible. The ID.7 therefore underlines its long-distance suitability for frequent drivers and fleet customers.

The ID.7 is almost five metres long and was designed based on aerodynamic principles. Its roof slopes elegantly to the rear in coupé style and contributes to achieving an excellent drag coefficient of about 0.23 depending on the vehicle equipment. The long wheelbase and short overhangs create plenty of space in the vehicle interior for all occupants.

First Volkswagen with new operating and display concept and exclusive equipment options

A new operating and display concept is introduced in the ID.7. With this, Volkswagen has reacted to feedback from its customers and improved the operating experience in relevant areas. This includes the following features as standard:

a 38-centimetre (15-inch) infotainment system screen

the augmented reality head-up display

a new air conditioning operating concept integrated on the top level of the infotainment system as well as freely assignable favourites buttons

a backlit touch slider

Imelda Labbé, Member of the Brand Board of Management for Sales, Marketing and Aftersales: “The ID.7 is an extremely important model for the Volkswagen brand in Europe, China and North America. The ID.7 offers an attractive package that will excite both existing and new Volkswagen customers all over the world. In this Volkswagen, we are offering premium technologies that impress through their exclusivity, premium comfort and high degree of everyday usability.”

With the new massage seats and the electronically dimmable panoramic sunroof, the ID.7 offers equipment options that are otherwise present only in the higher classes of premium competitors. The new panoramic sunroof with smart glass can be switched between opaque and transparent settings by touch control. Like many other functions in the ID.7, the roof can also be operated by means of natural voice commands – this takes place using the new IDA voice assistant. The optional front seats are also a new development: for the first time in a Volkswagen, they optionally offer adaptive seat Climatronic – with cooling or heating as required and also a drying function. A massage function with a seal of approval from the German Campaign for Healthier Backs (AGR) is also available. The range of options is rounded off by a 700-watt sound system from Harman Kardon: 14 high-end loudspeakers, including centre speaker at the front and subwoofer in the luggage compartment, provide an impressive sound experience with the new Volkswagen limousine.

Enhanced best-in-class assistance systems

The Travel Assist with swarm data4 can take over lateral and longitudinal control of the ID.7 as needed. Volkswagen developed this feature together with CARIAD, the software company of the VW Group. If desired, the ID.7 can also use Travel Assist5 to support assisted lane changing on the multi-lane motorway at speeds above 90 km/h. The driver monitors this, but the strain of driving is significantly reduced. When it comes to parking, the electric Volkswagen can independently perform assisted manoeuvres in different ways5. One of these is parking with memory function5 over a distance of up to 50 metres. For this, the driver either remains sitting in the ID.7 or monitors the parking procedure from outside the vehicle using the smartphone app6.

Accelerated electric offensive: ten new models by 2026. The new ID.7 is one of ten new electric models that will be launched by Volkswagen by 2026. This year alone sees the introduction of the new ID.3, the ID. Buzz with long wheelbase1 and the ID.7. An electric compact SUV1 and the production version of the ID. 2all1 at a price of less than 25,000 euros are planned for 2026. This will give the car manufacturer the widest range of electric vehicles compared with its competitors. The new ID.7 will be produced in the Volkswagen plant in Emden (Germany) for the European and North American markets. In China, the corresponding ID.7 models will be produced locally.

1 Near-production concept car. The vehicle has not gone on sale yet.

2 Depending on the battery size, forecasts indicate that WLTP ranges of up to 700 kilometres will be possible. WLTP range values for production vehicles may vary depending on equipment.

3 optional

4 Travel Assist with swarm data supports within the limits of the system. The driver must be prepared to override the assist system at all times and is not released from the responsibility to drive the vehicle with due care and attention. The operation can be deactivated at any time. The system can be used up to the vehicle’s top speed. Only in combination with a navigation system. Only in combination with an active We Connect licence. The online components of Travel Assist with swarm data can only be used when there is mobile network coverage and if the relevant privacy settings have been activated. The online component can be deactivated at any time in the We Connect ID. app. The online component of Travel Assist is available in the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland. To activate the online functions, you need a Volkswagen ID user account, and must log into We Connect with your username and password. A separate We Connect contract must also be concluded with Volkswagen AG online. Following delivery of the vehicle, you have 90 days in which to activate the online component of Travel Assist with swarm data. Once this period has expired, the initial usage period for the online component of Travel Assist with swarm data will start. An integrated internet connection enables the online component of Travel Assist with swarm data. The related data charges incurred within Europe are borne by Volkswagen AG where network coverage is available. Depending on your mobile phone tariff, transferring data via the internet may incur additional charges (e.g. roaming charges), particularly if you are using it abroad. For the delivery of this service, certain personal data – such as location and IP address of the vehicle – has to be transferred. Further information about data processing is provided in the Privacy Policy for Travel Assist with swarm data. The availability of the individual services described in the packages can vary depending on the country. The services are available for the agreed contract term and may change or be discontinued during this contract term. Further details can be found at connect.volkswagen-we.com and are also available from your Volkswagen dealership. Information on mobile tariffs is available from your mobile provider.

5 Within the limits of the system: the driver must be prepared to override the assist system at all times and is not released from the responsibility to drive the vehicle with due care and attention.

6 for compatible smartphones

