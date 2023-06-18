The most powerful all-electric BMW model: BMW M is introducing an all-electric performance model to spearhead the new BMW 7 Series range. The BMW i7 M70 xDrive (electric power consumption combined: 23.8 – 20.8 kWh/100 km in the WLTP cycle) is the most powerful model with an all-electric drive system in the overall BMW Group portfolio. Equipped with an electric motor at both the front and rear axle generating a maximum system output of 485 kW/660 hp* and an M-specific chassis, the new BMW i7 M70 xDrive delivers the perfect combination of electric mobility and performance, resulting in a driving experience unique in the luxury segment. The range-topping model of the new BMW 7 Series line-up accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.7 seconds, making it the fastest all-electric BMW model. Top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h (155 mph).

Producing the highest output ever for an all-electric car from the BMW Group, the BMW i7 M70 xDrive marks another milestone for BMW M GmbH in its electric mobility transformation. Following the launch of the BMW i4 M50 – BMW M GmbH’s best-selling model worldwide in 2022 – and the BMW iX M60, this is now the company’s third performance model to have an all-electric drive system. The success of electric propulsion among BMW M brand enthusiasts, the consistent expansion of the product offering and the repeated increases in drive system output clearly highlight the huge potential of electric tech to deliver performance that captures the imagination.

The new all-electric performance model from BMW M will make its global debut at the Auto Shanghai international motor show (18–27 April 2023) in China. It will be built at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing, together with all other model variants of the luxury sedan. As well as being the lead plant for luxury models, the production facility in Lower Bavaria is also home to the competence centre for electric drive system production, which manufactures both the electric motors and the high-voltage batteries for all variants of the BMW i7 on site. The worldwide launch of the BMW i7 M70 xDrive will start in the second half of 2023.

* when M Launch Control or the M Sport Boost function is activated.

All-electric BMW M Performance in the luxury segment.

The fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology installed in the BMW i7 is being constantly developed in order to further improve both power output and efficiency. This applies not only to the powertrain and power electronics, but also to the high-voltage battery and charging technology.

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive is equipped with highly integrated drive units at the front and rear axles, which bring together the electric motor, power electronics and transmission within a single, very compact housing. The two motors work according to the principle of an electrically excited synchronous motor. This type of design makes it possible to completely avoid the use of rare earth metals (required for magnetic components) in the manufacture of the rotor.

The most powerful BMW electric motor.

An M-specific configuration of the drive system enables the BMW i7 M70 xDrive’s rear-axle motor, in particular, to achieve unprecedented levels of power density. The drive unit has a six-phase design with a dual inverter. This forms the basis for a very substantial increase in peak output that remains on tap up to high speeds, endowing the BMW i7 M70 xDrive with the power delivery characteristic of M models. The motor’s power density of 2.41 kW/kg represents an increase of 25.5 per cent over the unit that drives the rear axle of the BMW i7 xDrive60 and means that the BMW i7 M70 xDrive is fitted with what is currently the company’s most powerful electric motor.

This new standard-setting figure can be attributed to a BMW Group-patented innovation developed under the umbrella of BMW EfficientDynamics, which uses six excitation windings in the motor’s stator instead of the customary three. The resulting “double excitation” compared with conventional units allows the electric motor to generate an extremely high output, despite its exceptionally light and compact design, and to maintain it continuously into the higher echelons of the speed range. This solution is also far superior to a drive configuration using two motors at the rear axle in terms of both power density and efficiency.

Developing maximum power with the M Sport Boost function and M Launch Control.

The motor powering the rear axle generates peak output of 360 kW/489 hp. Its precisely coordinated interaction with the 190 kW/258 hp motor at the front axle creates an electric all-wheel-drive set-up generating system torque of 1,015 Nm (748 lb-ft) in Sport mode and as much as 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) when M Launch Control or the M Sport Boost function is activated. The drive system in the BMW i7 M70 xDrive therefore offers outstanding pulling power. Capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in an impressive 3.7 seconds, the BMW i7 M70 xDrive is the fastest purely electrically powered BMW model. Top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h (155 mph). The performance characteristics of the drive system are also characterised by sustained power delivery, which ensures rapid speed increases even in higher speed ranges.

With the M Launch Control function, both drive and traction control are integrated into the engine control unit. This ensures the power generated by the electric motors is metered extremely precisely, allowing the drive system’s M-typical performance characteristics to be instantly converted into stunning acceleration without any loss of traction.

The M Sport Boost function is activated with the shift paddle on the left of the steering wheel and is visualised by Performance-specific graphics in the instrument cluster. At the same time, the standard BMW IconicSounds Electric by Hans Zimmer provides a fitting acoustic accompaniment by switching to a particularly exhilarating, M Performance-specific note.

The soundtrack’s character varies according to the vehicle setting selected, with a clearly perceptible acoustic distinction between the My Mode Personal and Sport. In Sport Mode, the spectrum of sound is particularly dominant and powerful. The drive sound composed specifically for fully electrically powered BMW M models therefore helps to give an even more intense experience of the performance characteristics.

Extremely dynamic performance, excellent long-distance capabilities.

The extremely dynamic performance of the BMW i7 M70 xDrive is allied to excellent long-distance capabilities. Credit here goes not just to the efficiency of the highly integrated drive units, but also a wealth of measures for reducing power consumption. These include adaptive recuperation of braking energy and the heat pump technology used in the integrated heating and cooling system for the cabin and powertrain. The BMW i7 M70 xDrive posts a combined electric power consumption of 23.8 – 20.8 kWh per 100 kilometres in the WLTP test cycle.

Another factor alongside this optimised efficiency is the high-voltage battery’s impressive energy density. Located in the vehicle’s underbody, the battery provides 101.7 kWh of usable energy. This gives the BMW i7 M70 xDrive a range of 488 – 560 kilometres (303 – 348 miles, WLTP cycle), making it eminently suitable for everyday use. The Combined Charging Unit features exceptionally advanced charging software designed for charging the high-voltage battery faster and more efficiently. The BMW i7 M70 xDrive is capable of AC charging at up to 22 kW as standard, while DC power can be taken on board at a rate of up to 195 kW. This means the range can be extended by as much as 170 kilometres (106 miles, WLTP) in just ten minutes during a mid-journey stop at a high-power charging station.

MAX RANGE operating mode: extra range at the push of a button.

The car’s range can be extended while on the move by activating a new drive system setting. The launch of the BMW i7 M70 xDrive marks the introduction of a MAX RANGE mode for the all-electric models in the new BMW 7 Series range. In this mode, drive power and top speed are carefully restricted and comfort functions scaled back, allowing range to be increased by some 15 to 25 per cent.

The MAX RANGE mode was mainly devised for situations where drivers are unable to recharge mid-journey as originally planned because, for example, the charging station they were heading for is out of service. Switching to the My Mode Efficient and activating the MAX RANGE setting extends the range by a comfortable margin for the journey to an alternative charging point for the high-voltage battery. To this end, the vehicle’s top speed is limited to 90 km/h (56 mph). At the same time, the climate control system for the cabin is deactivated and the rear window heating switches to a lower setting, while seat heating, seat ventilation and the steering wheel heating are all disabled too in MAX RANGE mode. A popup window appears in the control display indicating the resulting gain in range as a distance. The information display also blanks out the section of the speed gauge beyond 90 km/h (56 mph) and shows the extra range.

The MAX Range mode can be triggered using the control display’s touchscreen functionality, the Controller or voice commands to the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. It can also be deactivated by hard in-gear acceleration (kickdown), engaging the M Sport Boost function or switching windscreen ventilation to maximum.

Powertrain and chassis technology in an M-specific application.

In addition to the extreme power of the drive system, chassis technology tuned precisely to deliver M-specific performance characteristics contributes to a unique performance experience in the luxury segment.

The electric all-wheel drive, the steering, the dampers and the driving stability systems are each underpinned by the M-specific application of all control systems, ensuring superbly judged driving characteristics in all situations. The overall package of measures was fine-tuned during an exhaustive programme of testing and produces exceptionally sporty handling for a model in this class, accompanied by high comfort over long distances. Helped by the almost silent drive system, passengers in the rear seats, in particular, can enjoy sumptuous levels of comfort. On the other hand, when the driver is exploring their sportier side, the BMW i7 M70 xDrive unveils the blend of dynamism, agility and precision with which BMW M models are synonymous and which is without parallel in this class. The My Mode Sport activates powertrain and chassis settings that are all geared purely to dynamic performance for an exhilarating driving experience.

Standard specification for the BMW i7 M70 xDrive includes M‑specific adaptive two-axle air suspension with electronically controlled dampers and automatic self-levelling. M-specific air springs with reduced volume and an adapted rolling contour increase the number of vibrations on the front and rear axles by six in each case and provide a noticeably direct connection to the vehicle body. M-specific hydraulics are also used to optimise damper response.

An additional shear panel between the bulkhead and spring strut towers produces a substantial increase in body rigidity at the front end of the BMW i7 M70 xDrive. Also to be found on the standard equipment list are Integral Active Steering and the Executive Drive Pro chassis package including active roll stabilisation with Active Roll Comfort. As well as helping to increase comfort, these two systems – together with the stiffer body – hone the car’s handling dynamics. This translates into an appetite for corners, which are taken with sharp and precise turn-in characteristics.

The blue M Sport brakes with M logo fitted as standard come with large brake discs for increased stopping power. Brake callipers painted in black are available as part of the optional M Performance package. This is also the first time that sport tyres have been offered as an option for a purely electrically powered BMW 7 Series model. The standard 21-inch M light-alloy wheels on the new BMW i7 M70 xDrive feature an exclusive, aerodynamically optimised design with a Jet Black solid finish and high-gloss metal inserts.

Sporting presence, luxurious elegance, stylish individuality.

The superior performance of the BMW i7 M70 xDrive, which results from the most powerful drive system ever developed with BMW eDrive technology and from M-specific chassis technology, is authentically reflected in its confident design. Fronted by M-specific design features like the M exterior mirrors with distinctive twin-stalk design, the BMW kidney grille with M badging, bespoke inlays in the rear bumper and M logos on the front side panels, the BMW i7 M70 xDrive flies the flag for a new era of all-electric mobility in the luxury segment. At the same time, its extravagant appearance marks another milestone in the electrification of the BMW M brand.

The new top-of-the-range-model of the BMW 7 Series brings extra sporting potency and the expressive aura of a BMW M model to the captivating visual presence of the latest model generation. In combination with the luxurious elegance generated by the sedan´s proportions, this creates a stylish individuality that corresponds to the exclusive character of the BMW i7 M70 xDrive.

Like all members of the new BMW 7 Series model line-up, the BMW i7 M70 xDrive embodies the outstanding innovative power of the brand. Helping the car set new standards in the luxury segment – alongside its pioneering drive system technology and revolutionary design – is an array of innovative equipment features. Among the highlights also bringing a sense of progressive luxury to the range-topping model and enhancing the feeling of wellbeing over long journeys are the BMW Interaction Bar in the cockpit and the Executive Lounge with optimised reclining function in the rear. The unique BMW Theatre Screen and Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System with optional in-seat exciters turn the rear compartment into an exclusive personal cinema on wheels. Comfort and safety are elevated another notch by advanced systems for automated driving and parking. For example, the Parking Assistant and Manoeuvre Assistant can now also be controlled remotely using the My BMW App. This allows customers to enter and exit tight parking spaces with significantly greater ease.

Opening and closing the doors automatically using the My BMW App and BMW Digital Key Plus.

Since March 2023 it has been possible in some countries to open and close the optional automatic doors of the new BMW 7 Series individually from outside the car and at a distance of up to six metres using the My BMW App – by pressing the relevant buttons on the smartphone display. The BMW Digital Key Plus, a smartphone-based digital vehicle key, ensures that getting into and out of the new BMW i7 M70 xDrive is now even more comfortable. Making the difference here is an extended lock/unlock function for the automatic unlocking of the doors when approaching the car and the automatic locking process when walking away. It now also includes a contact-free opening and closing function for the driver’s door.

The driver’s dooropens automatically when the smartphone on which the BMW Digital Key Plus is installed comes within a certain distance of the car. After getting into the car, the driver can close the door again by pressing the brake pedal. Additionally, the BMW Digital Key Plus links up with the integrated collision protection functions for the automatic doors in order to stop the movement of the door if an obstacle is detected. The extended BMW Digital Key Plus is expected to be available from summer 2023 for all new BMW 7 Series cars fitted with automatic doors.

Distinctive front-end design signals superlative dynamism.

Exclusive accents and M-typical design elements reflecting the technical requirements of a car when driven with sporting commitment ensure that the BMW i7 M70 xDrive stands apart from the other models in the 7 Series model line-up with its exterior looks. Its distinctive aura signals the cars dynamism and highlights at first glance the performance potential of the most powerful electrically powered model in the BMW Group product range.

At the heart of the front-end design for the new flagship model is the new interpretation of the hallmark BMW twin circular headlights and kidney grille. The light functions are divided into two separate areas. The extremely slim strip of lights set higher up in the front end brings together the daytime driving lights, sidelights and turn indicators. Available as an option, the BMW crystal headlights Iconic Glow create a unique light effect. The low-beam and high-beam headlights are positioned in the dark lower units chiselled deep into the front apron.

An extra touch of exclusivity: illuminated BMW kidney Iconic Glow available for the first time together with the M Performance package.

The imposing presence of the front end gains additional visual impact with the contour lighting for the BMW kidney grille. On cars specified with the optional M Performance package, it combines with a grille surround in Black high-gloss for the first time on the BMW i7 M70 xDrive. This creates an unmistakable light signature, and the front end of the car is additionally showcased to impressive effect by the richly contrasting visual interplay between the brightly illuminated contouring and the dark shimmer of the grille surround.

Another eye-catching feature of the performance model’s front-end design is the surfacing above the BMW kidney grille. The indented sweep running down the centre of the bonnet extends to the upper edge of the BMW kidney grille, providing an eye-catching border for the BMW badge.

The BMW kidney grille – which sports an M logo, underlining the range-topping model’s dynamic character – is bordered by Black high-gloss surfaces, giving it even greater visual prominence. Large air guide elements painted in body colour jut out from the outer sections of the front apron, framing the black centre section, and steer the onrushing air to the air curtains positioned at the extreme left- and right-hand edges of the apron.

Flanks and rear with M-specific design features.

M-specific design features along the flanks and at the rear of the BMW i7 M70 xDrive clearly showcase the performance character of the top-of-the-range model variant. Eye-catching M side skirts, M logos with embellished borders on the front side panels, M High-gloss Shadowline trim and black M exterior mirrors with twin-stalk design add sporting flourishes.

A model-specific rear apron with diffuser insert rounds off the expressive appearance of this fully electric M Performance model. Cars specified with the optional M Performance package feature a black M rear spoiler, a black accent strip between the rear lights and an inlay – also in black – for the rear apron.

New variants of the BMW Individual two-tone paint finish.

A large selection of exterior paint shades is available for the BMW i7 M70 xDrive, including variants of striking matt-sheen Frozen paint finishes. Owners can add an extra layer of visual extravagance with BMW Individual two-tone paintwork, which can now include BMW Individual special paintwork colours. Available from the launch of the BMW i7 M70 xDrive is the combination of BMW Individual Liquid Copper metallic for the lower section of the body and Saphire Black metallic for the upper section. An exquisite, precisely drawn coach line separates the two colour zones from one another like a delicate signature.

In addition, the range of exterior colours offers customers extra scope for giving their car a bespoke look. For example, eight two-tone variants and well over 100 BMW Individual special paintwork colours allow them to find a variant that precisely matches their tastes and therefore brings a very personal touch to the appearance of their BMW i7 M70 xDrive. All BMW Individual special paintwork colours are applied in a separate manufacturing process, with a higher proportion of the work carried out by hand.

Sustainably produced Frozen paint finishes based on biomass.

The BMW Group is the first automotive manufacturer worldwide to use matt paints made from biomass instead of crude oil at its European plants. The Frozen paint finishes available for the BMW i7 M70 xDrive are produced using this innovative process. Renewable raw materials such as bio-waste or waste from sewage treatment plants, which can replace the organic components of paint, serve as the starting material for these “biomass balance” paints.

The biomass balance process does not involve changing the formulation of the product; instead, it is about procuring the raw materials from carefully calculated sustainable sources. In fact, these sustainable paints are chemically identical to equivalents using fossil raw materials and meet the same high quality standards that the BMW Group applies for all the materials it uses. The use of sustainable paints made with biowaste not only reduces consumption of fossil resources, but also avoids the CO 2 emissions associated with the production, transport and processing of crude oil.

Sporting aura and maximum interior individualisation.

Customers wishing to customise the ambience inside the BMW i7 M70 xDrive as well as the looks of the outside can do so in a variety of ways. The i7 M70 xDrive comes as standard with M-specific equipment details that accentuate its sporting flair and enhance its concentrated sense of driving pleasure. These include illuminated M door sills, M Merino leather trim in Black/Atlas Grey, an M leather steering wheel, M-specific content on the BMW Curved Display and an M driver’s footrest.

Among the items on the options list are the BMW Individual interior with and without exclusives in a total of nine color variants as well as the BMW Individual leather merino/wool-cashmere combination with exclusive features in two variants, which is also offered in Black/Dark Grey. As an option for the i7 M70 xDrive a Carbon Fibre M interior trim with Silver Threads, in conjunction with surfaces in Piano Black is offered.

BMW Individual Manufaktur produces bespoke one-off creations.

For the ultimate in customer focus, products made to measure and a razor-sharp eye for quality, BMW Individual Manufaktur should be your first port of call. The BMW Individual Manufaktur specialists develop and produce exclusive one-off creations with design and equipment details for the exterior and interior that precisely reflect the customer’s desires. These include bespoke upholstery options, e.g. in a bi-colour variant, embroidery on the head restraints, and customised door sill plates and interior trim elements.

Individual solutions conjured with creativity, precision and masterful craftsmanship produce designs that faithfully reflect the owner’s personal style. In order to ensure that the BMW Group’s standards of quality and safety are maintained, every component from BMW Individual Manufaktur is put through the same testing procedure as standard parts.

Updated BMW iDrive with QuickSelect and BMW OperatingSystem 8.5.

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive is one of the brand’s first models to feature the updated version of the control/operation system BMW iDrive with QuickSelect and BMW Operating System 8.5. In order to make selecting and operating numerous functions and digital services even more intuitive and comfortable, the latest generation of BMW iDrive offers a newly designed home screen and QuickSelect functionality. This brings an improved menu structure that takes its cues from consumer electronics devices. By showing the right information in the right place, the new BMW iDrive helps to deliver a focused, assured driving experience.

The BMW iDrive update also enables a broader offering of digital content for information and entertainment, shorter function update cycles, better information on charging points for electric vehicles and improved access to a host of specific online services. BMW iDrive with QuickSelect also teams up with the BMW Curved Display and BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, and so focuses squarely on operation using the touchscreen and natural language.

BMW iDrive with QuickSelect is based on BMW Operating System 8.5, which is making its debut in a series-produced model. The BMW i7 M70 xDrive therefore not only represents a new dimension in driving pleasure with an all-electric drive system, it also ushers in the latest digital display and control/operation concept and infotainment.

Functions are shown on a single level and can be activated using rapid-access tech.

The new home screen displays the navigation system’s map view or other individually configurable graphics at all times. On the same level, function icons appearing in a vertical arrangement on the driver’s side of the user interface can be selected with a swipe of the finger. QuickSelect allows the associated functions to be accessed directly and without having to pass through a submenu. And once the relevant settings have been chosen, a quick tap on the home icon at the lower edge of the display is all it takes to return to the home screen.

The new menu structure makes activating functions and settings much faster and simpler. The on-board digital content – just like the hardware, in the form of the BMW Curved Display – is designed to enhance the driver focus for which BMW is renowned. BMW iDrive provides the right information in the right place and at the right time. To ensure intuitive operation while on the move, the graphical interface and menu structure feature a layout developed by BMW Group Design that is both consistent and characteristic of the brand.

M-specific content in the BMW Curved Display.

The emotionally engaging performance experience on board the new BMW i7 M70 xDrive is further enhanced by M-specific content in the BMW Curved Display. In key areas, the typography and presentation of graphics reflect those in the cockpit of high-performance models from BMW M GmbH. The numbers in the speed read-out on the information display appear in a platinum/silver colour. Plus, activating the M Sport Boost function triggers a typically M visual accompaniment.

The BMW iDrive with QuickSelect is underpinned by an upgraded version of BMW Operating System 8, as employed in current BMW models with the BMW Curved Display. BMW Operating System 8.5 uses the latest generation of the infotainment head unit, which takes care of graphics processing, among other things.

BMW Maps with new charging-optimised route guidance.

Other highlights of the new BMW iDrive include the extended functionality of the cloud-based navigation system BMW Maps. It now offers not only Augmented View on the information display behind the steering wheel, but also improved functions for even more precise charging-optimised route planning. This helps to make long journeys in the BMW i7 M70 xDrive particularly comfortable, efficient and swift.

Added to which, the services and apps already introduced in the new BMW 7 Series are also available with BMW Operating System 8.5. For example, the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and other voice-controlled assistants, BMW ConnectedDrive Upgrades, BMW Remote Software Upgrades, video streaming on the control display, smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, My Modes and the Personal eSIM can also be used in the BMW i7 M70 xDrive.