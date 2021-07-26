The Dominican Republic is setting new standards as a travel destination, earning commendation for its “Responsible Tourism Recovery Plan” and endorsement by World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili who advocated for the country’s tourism industry during a recent visit.

Free healthcare plan for tourists

The recovery plan includes providing a free healthcare plan for tourists, covering any emergency—including COVID-19 contagion—and the country’s travel security protocols have been endorsed and certified by Bureau Veritas and the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

In a press statement, Pololikashvili said that he was informed first-hand by Dominican Republic Minister of Tourism David Collado that the country is safeguarding tourism and is setting an example for others to follow—ensuring that safe tourism is possible.

The statement offers that the fact that Pololikashvili chose the Dominican Republic personally as the destination for his first family vacation, now that travel is opening up again, signifies confidence in and respect for the newly introduced security protocols which engender trust in the international community.

Travellers have been encouraged to discover the city of Bani, capital town of the Peravia Province, the commercial and manufacturing centre in the southern region of Valdesia known by its residents as “the home of poets.” It is located 65 km south of the capital city of Santo Domingo.

Stringent sanitary protocols; “tourist paradise”

David Collado said that the country is prepared to receive tourists and has introduced stringent sanitary protocols, equipment, security, and infrastructure. The Ministry of Tourism has also launched a “Traveller Information Centre”, an interactive platform that answers the most frequently asked questions by those who plan to visit the country. A “Go Dominican Republic” app is available in the App Store and Google Play.

Secretary Pololikashvili praised the Dominican government’s commitment, recognising that it is not easy to balance economy and health, and stressed that the country is an example to follow: “We have seen with our own eyes that Dominican Republic is a safe country,” said Pololikashvili, while he described the country as a “paradise” for tourists.

Dominican Republic is easily accessible via direct flights from most major airports and is known as a choice destination for celebrities, couples, and families alike. Tourists favour sporting excursions, recreation, and the many entertainment options. Cultural experiences such as dancing and carnival festivities are on offer, while regional specialties such as cigars, rum, chocolate, coffee, amber, and larimar are sought after.