The 2020 January transfer window has come and passed and as ever, there were plenty of comings and goings, as well as a number of last minute deals. Overall, Premier League clubs spent a combined €270m in the January transfer window, surpassing last year’s total and making it the second highest gross spending total for the winter window in history. Every transfer window is a hectic period with scouts, managers, chief executives and directors of football searching far and wide to unearth the best talents in the best deals. Knowing this, it is no wonder that the world’s biggest clubs have turned to Wyscout, the huge video database and networking football platform that has revolutionised how football clubs search for new additions over the last ten years.

Around the World in 80 Seconds

Wyscout is the most used platform in professional football and for good reason. It is home to the most comprehensive and up to date information of football games, players, teams and tournaments. Competitions are ranked and professional reports are compiled all over the world around the clock meaning Wyscout has unparalleled global reach. It used by some of the biggest football clubs and federations in worlds football to scout players and prepare for upcoming fixtures, including Arsenal, Juventus, Real Madrid, the Football Association and the Spanish Football Federation.



The Hero’s Journey

The Italian based company puts the world of football at your fingertips, with its easy to use interface making it a unique tool for finding and assessing both players and teams. So whether you are interested in how an individual player performs in aerial duals or creates scoring opportunities for teammates, how a team defends set-pieces or counter-attacks, the coded video data allows for the easy analysis and comparison of players and opposition teams. With the astronomical wages and transfer fees of the modern game, clubs need to minimise the risk of signing new players as much as possible. Wyscout allows scouts to analyse each potential signing in a comprehensive manner. It is now easy to look every aspect of a players game, their passing ability, defensive attributes, crossing ability as well as their weaknesses, and based on this criteria, make an informed decision on whether or not to bid for the player during the transfer window. Odds calculators with advanced statistics, similar that go into masterminding successful business takeovers help you delve into every last detail of the beautiful game.

Wyscout has come a long way from its humble beginnings in the sleepy Italian town of Chiavari, twenty-two miles south of Genoa. It was originally launched on a miniscule budget in 2008. The company was founded by Matteo Campodonico who had the optimistic idea that he believed could change the landscape of football scouting. He was inspired by his amateur football coach who used to record his teams local games in order to analyse and ultimately improve the teams performances. He would even screen their own games and compare them to Serie A games to show how the team could improve. This technique clearly struck a chord with Campodonico and in order to get things off the ground he purchased a camera, a computer and a with the help of free editing software began to record local games to help coaches to train and scout players. The company now employs over 500 people worldwide and shows no signs of slowing down.

We are Top of the League

Fast forward to 2020 and over 2,000 new football matches are uploaded on a weekly basis, ranging from the top five European leagues (Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1) to the top rated youth leagues and tournaments around the world. Football truly is a game of fine margins and as the game continues to grow and develop, players, scouts, managers and clubs alike need to stay ahead of the curve. Wyscout is the tool that allows organisations to streamline their scouting system, making it possible to pre-scout players before travelling to get a closer look at them in person. There is little wonder Wyscout has transitioned from amateur games in Italy to the industry leader in the provision of football information.