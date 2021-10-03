Community kicks off this weekend with FIFA Tournament and Streamer @CHI_Kacee

NEW YORK, 26th August 2021 – Rival has partnered with X Rocker®, the leading global brand for gaming furniture, to launch their official global gaming tournament community, X Rocker Rivals. Known for its work with sports leagues and properties, the partnership with X Rocker marks Rival’s first with an international consumer brand.

X Rocker® is a globally recognized gaming furniture brand, widely known for their patented audio technology, innovative gaming chair designs, and licensed partnerships with the likes of PlayStation® and Nintendo®. By leveraging Rival’s white-label enterprise platform solution, X Rocker will be able to directly connect with gamers, host tournaments, offer prizes and re-engage their end consumers in a way that other competitors in the furniture industry haven’t yet touched.

“As the global leaders in gaming furniture, it is our pleasure to provide a quality and accessible product for all gamers; whether they are casual, hardcore, younger or older,” said Gary Shaw, Managing Director of X Rocker. “We wanted our esports platform to echo this ideal. As a result, we invite everyone to join our ever-expanding community, whether you are competing for fun, glory or one of the many prizes we have in store.”

To reconnect with the brand’s consumers and build on its well-established community, X Rocker recently invested in several marketing initiatives with its agency of record, SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory (SSCSA). Together with Rival, X Rocker and SSCSA will continue to develop the X Rocker Rivals programming, utilizing the reach and expertise from their robust team of X Select Influencers.

X Rocker will be launching its new gaming community on the Rival platform this weekend with a FIFA21 tournament in collaboration with content creator and noted FIFA streamer @CHI_Kacee, who will host the tournament and provide opportunities for her community and gamers everywhere to engage with her and win exclusive prizes, courtesy of X Rocker.

In the future, X Rocker will host similar competitions in partnership with content creators and its roster of partners across a wide variety of game titles, including Fortnite and Rocket League, to name a few.

“As a pioneer in gaming products and home entertainment, we are thrilled to extend Rival’s capabilities to X Rocker,” said Rival CMO Dan Parise. “Rival’s platform will enable X Rocker to engage with and grow its already well-established, passionate consumer base and develop additional revenue opportunities for the company as well.”

The partnership with X Rocker is Rival’s first with a consumer brand. In the last year, Rival has added more than 20 partnerships with sports leagues and teams, including the NBA’s Detroit Pistons, NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, Monumental Sports and Entertainment, Aston Villa and Watford of the English Premier League and the Amateur Athletic Union, to name a few.